Tens of Thousands Feared Dead in Venezuela

Another Strong Aftershock

According to the USGS, the first quake occurred on Wednesday at 6:04 p.m. (local time; 12:04 a.m. CEST on Thursday) 24 kilometers east of San Felipe in the northwest of the country at a depth of 21.9 kilometers. The second, stronger earthquake occurred a few kilometers further north at a depth of only about ten kilometers. Because of the shallow depth, the effects of the second quake are likely to be greater. Since then, there have already been 20 aftershocks—including one with a magnitude of 7.43, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences. The strongest tremors were also felt violently in the capital, Caracas. According to President Rodríguez, dozens of buildings have collapsed there. The U.S. Geological Survey’s automated model, based on the earthquake’s magnitude and the proximity of several cities, suggested a very high probability of more than a thousand fatalities.