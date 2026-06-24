Deportation Confirmed, Then Afghan Woman Went Into Hiding

Unless the individual leaves the country voluntarily, the Federal Office for Migration and Asylum (BFA) must initiate forced return proceedings as soon as possible for all persons required to leave the country. In doing so, all available measures are utilized to ensure removal from the country as promptly as possible.

If the individuals concerned evade the proceedings, an arrest warrant is generally issued. As soon as this has been executed by the police, the BFA immediately resumes planning for their removal from the country. Neither family is currently registered as residing in Austria.