Hackers Put Pressure on Vienna Airport

Group Buys Stolen Data from Other Hackers

In other cases as well, financial and technology companies in particular were targeted. The group, which now appears to have singled out Vienna International Airport as its victim, typically pursues purely monetary goals. What’s particularly concerning: No one knows for sure yet who the hacker is who breached the systems at Schwechat. “APT73” also offers “ransomware as a service” on the side. This is a model in which private hackers can publish their stolen data sets via “APT73” and profit financially from the extortion attempts.