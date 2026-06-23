World Cup: England vs. Ghana LIVE starting at 10 p.m.

Ghana Dreams of an Upset

Ghana’s “Black Stars” are still dreaming of an upset. Against England, “we have to be ready to make sacrifices,” said head coach Carlos Queiroz. “Because a win at this World Cup comes at a very high cost.” Against Panama (1–0), the victory only came thanks to a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Thomas Partey is available after the midfielder—who has been facing allegations of abuse—was not allowed to enter Canada for the first game. Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi, who was injured against Panama, is likely to miss the match.