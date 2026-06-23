Group L Live Updates
World Cup: England vs. Ghana LIVE starting at 10 p.m.
Second day of World Cup action in Group L: England faces Ghana. The “Three Lions” are once again relying primarily on their offensive firepower centered around superstar Harry Kane. We’re reporting live (live updates below). The score is currently 0–0.
Here’s the live ticker:
Harry Kane ties Gary Lineker’s World Cup record
Hopeful English fans see the “Three Lions” as title contenders following their 4-2 opening victory over Croatia. A win against Ghana will secure Harry Kane and Co.’s spot in the next round. Once again, all eyes are on the team captain. With his two goals against Croatia, 32-year-old Kane tied Gary Lineker’s English World Cup scoring record (10 World Cup goals). He’s expected to break that record against the West African side. The fact that England’s defense didn’t always look its most solid against Croatia doesn’t seem to bother coach Thomas Tuchel, given the offensive firepower provided by Kane and Jude Bellingham.
Kane feels he’s in the form of his life. “Over the course of a career, there aren’t many phases where all the pieces of the puzzle fall into place at the right moment. Right now, I’m in one of those phases,” said the Bayern striker.
Ghana Dreams of an Upset
Ghana’s “Black Stars” are still dreaming of an upset. Against England, “we have to be ready to make sacrifices,” said head coach Carlos Queiroz. “Because a win at this World Cup comes at a very high cost.” Against Panama (1–0), the victory only came thanks to a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Thomas Partey is available after the midfielder—who has been facing allegations of abuse—was not allowed to enter Canada for the first game. Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi, who was injured against Panama, is likely to miss the match.
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