In the knockout stage
A blockbuster matchup looms: This would be our opponent right now!
Two matchdays have been played in the ÖFB group since Monday; Austria currently sits in second place and is well on track to advance. If they make it to the knockout stage, they would—as things stand now—face an absolute powerhouse in Spain.
In the battle for second place in Group J, Austria will face Algeria in Kansas City on Saturday night into Sunday morning (4:00 a.m. CEST / live on the sportkrone.at live ticker). A draw would be enough for the Red-White-Reds.
A draw would almost certainly be enough for the Algerians to advance as one of the eight best third-place teams out of twelve. For Austria—more so than for Algeria—this could even be the case with a narrow loss.
“The opponent will be very, very tough”
If the ÖFB team advances, a group winner awaits them in the first knockout round in any case. Currently, that would be Spain, which leads Group H after a 0–0 draw against Cape Verde and a 4–0 win over Saudi Arabia. “The opponent will likely be very, very tough if we advance,” Patrick Wimmer acknowledges.
Argentina, which has already secured first place in the ÖFB’s group, would face Uruguay. With Portugal taking on England, there would—as things stand now—be a true blockbuster matchup as early as the round of 32.
However, both teams will play their second group stage matches on Tuesday. That means there will likely be some changes to the tournament bracket. We can only hope that our ÖFB team will continue to play a key role in the knockout stage as well…
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