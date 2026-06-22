These prisoners are to be released early

“We’re waiting for them to present this to us as a coalition partner. Then we can continue the discussion based on the government program,” said the ÖVP parliamentary group leader, criticizing the SPÖ’s lack of coordination with its coalition partners. The program specifically calls for expanding the use of electronic ankle monitors as a measure to relieve overcrowding in prisons. There are also no details yet regarding the announced plans for increased use of ankle monitors. “Here, too, we eagerly await the minister’s proposal,” said Gödl.