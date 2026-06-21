Against the rules?
Fitness Equipment at the Cemetery: Officials Face Trouble
The uproar over the controversial new fitness facility at the Meidling Cemetery in Vienna continues. While the district is going into hiding to avoid uncomfortable questions about it, the project could have unpleasant consequences for those responsible: Perhaps it was against the rules from the very beginning.
The city caused quite a stir with the new, controversial “usage concept” at the Meidling Cemetery. A gym was set up right in the middle of the graves—as we reported. The media-savvy appearance by SPÖ City Councilor Ulli Sima, Cemeteries Director Renate Niklas, and District Chairman Wilfried Zankl (SPÖ) backfired spectacularly. They were met with a barrage of fierce criticism.
“A violation of the burial regulations!”
Countless letters poured into the “Krone” editorial office. Dozens of readers spoke of “a lack of reverence” and “disrespect” toward a place that is actually dedicated to mourners and quiet farewells. The ÖVP Vienna even launched a petition with a signature drive. In any case, this controversial affair is far from over. Longtime Meidling District Council member Franz Schodl (Pro Hetzendorf) is now even considering taking legal action.
“Niklas, Sima, and Zankl impermissibly created, through their words and actions, conditions that violate legally enshrined provisions of the Vienna Cemetery Regulations (BAO)!” Schodl sharply criticizes. Section 7 of this ordinance states that “behavior while on cemetery grounds must be in keeping with the solemnity, dignity, and purpose of a cemetery”: “In particular, making noise and begging are therefore prohibited,” it reads.
Uncomfortable Questions for District Chief “Inadmissible”
From Schodl’s perspective, the central issue is whether the installation or promotion of the facility is compatible with the regulations for cemeteries. Schodl also wants to know how much the new exercise equipment cost and whether an informational meeting was held with church representatives beforehand. In any case, he is demanding its immediate removal.
At last Friday’s Meidling District Council meeting, District Chief Zankl rejected all allegations, left all questions regarding the matter unanswered, and declared them “inadmissible.”
FPÖ City Council member Lukas Brucker announced to the “Krone” that the FPÖ faction in City Hall will submit an inquiry to the responsible City Councilor Sima. She will then have six weeks to answer the 46 questions. The Freedom Party also wants to bury the gym next to the graves once and for all—sooner rather than later.
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read the original article here.
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