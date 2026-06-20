LIVE: Will Germany Pass Its First Big Test?

The winner of this match is guaranteed a spot in the knockout stage. However, following their opening wins in Toronto, a draw would likely be enough for both teams. After their 7-1 win over Curaçao, Coach Julian Nagelsmann’s DFB squad wants to prove their World Cup form against the Ivorians as well and build further confidence for the rest of the tournament. The match will also determine who tops the group. “I do think we’re on the right track. Still, there are things we need to do better against even tougher opponents,” Nagelsmann emphasized. There’s absolutely no reason to “rest on our laurels now,” Nagelsmann said, as he and veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer continued to tighten the reins. “I simply believe that in this tournament, under conditions that are perhaps a bit similar to those in Brazil, it comes down to that extra meter,” Neuer remarked.