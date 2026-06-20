Group E Live Updates
LIVE: Will Germany Pass Its First Big Test?
Second day of World Cup action in Group E: Germany faces Ivory Coast. We’re reporting live (live updates below). The score is currently 0–0.
Here’s the live ticker:
The winner of this match is guaranteed a spot in the knockout stage. However, following their opening wins in Toronto, a draw would likely be enough for both teams. After their 7-1 win over Curaçao, Coach Julian Nagelsmann’s DFB squad wants to prove their World Cup form against the Ivorians as well and build further confidence for the rest of the tournament. The match will also determine who tops the group. “I do think we’re on the right track. Still, there are things we need to do better against even tougher opponents,” Nagelsmann emphasized. There’s absolutely no reason to “rest on our laurels now,” Nagelsmann said, as he and veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer continued to tighten the reins. “I simply believe that in this tournament, under conditions that are perhaps a bit similar to those in Brazil, it comes down to that extra meter,” Neuer remarked.
Especially since the Ivory Coast is in a different league than Curaçao. The West Africans proved that against Ecuador (1–0). The 19-year-old Leipzig player Yan Diomande was particularly impressive. “His dribbling is truly exceptional; he’s got incredible speed,” said DFB captain Joshua Kimmich. “Those are express trains,” said Antonio Rüdiger about the African attack. Elye Wahi caused a stir of a different kind. The Ivorian striker had initially been denied entry by Canadian authorities. Shortly thereafter, however, came a turnaround—or rather, a happy ending: Wahi, 23, who is apparently facing allegations of match-fixing in France, was allowed to travel to Toronto after all.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.