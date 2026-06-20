World Cup: Netherlands vs. Sweden LIVE starting at 7 p.m.

The opponent, however, failed to impress in their 2-2 draw against Japan in their opener. Coach Ronald Koeman hopes that record goal-scorer Memphis Depay is fully fit again after his recent thigh problems. Forward Cody Gakpo, in any case, has his sights set on three points. “We know we have to win if we want to advance from the group stage. We need to focus on what we can improve,” said the Liverpool player. Captain Virgil van Dijk will be primarily responsible for stopping the Gyökeres/Isak duo. “I’ll be playing against a forward I know very well,” van Dijk said, referring to his Liverpool teammate Isak, “and another striker who’s had a very good season.”