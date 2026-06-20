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Group F Live Updates

World Cup: Netherlands vs. Sweden LIVE starting at 7 p.m.

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20.06.2026 06:00
Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk
Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk(Bild: AFP/MICHAEL STEELE)
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Von krone Sport

Second day of World Cup action in Group F: The Netherlands faces Sweden. We’re covering the match live (live updates below). The score is currently 0–0. 

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Here’s the live ticker:

After their biggest World Cup win in 88 years, the Swedes are looking to take the next step. For the Scandinavians, the star-studded attack led by Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres is expected to make the difference against the Dutch as well. “Individually, they’re great players, but together they can pose a real threat,” said coach Graham Potter. If the Blue-and-Yellows pick up three more points, they’ll secure a spot in the Round of 16 and also have a good chance of winning the group. “This is a huge game for us on Saturday,” emphasized Potter, who was hired by the Swedish national team last October.

The opponent, however, failed to impress in their 2-2 draw against Japan in their opener. Coach Ronald Koeman hopes that record goal-scorer Memphis Depay is fully fit again after his recent thigh problems. Forward Cody Gakpo, in any case, has his sights set on three points. “We know we have to win if we want to advance from the group stage. We need to focus on what we can improve,” said the Liverpool player. Captain Virgil van Dijk will be primarily responsible for stopping the Gyökeres/Isak duo. “I’ll be playing against a forward I know very well,” van Dijk said, referring to his Liverpool teammate Isak, “and another striker who’s had a very good season.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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