Woman (46) Dies
Devastating Fire at Vacation Paradise
A devastating fire broke out at a popular vacation resort in the Dominican Republic: According to authorities, 1,700 guests had to be evacuated, but for a 46-year-old Italian woman, help came too late.
The fire broke out on Friday around 11 a.m. for reasons that remain unclear at the sprawling grounds of the Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach Hotel in the beach resort of Bayahibe on the southeastern coast of the Caribbean nation.
Roof covered with palm thatch
Dramatic video footage showed thick clouds of smoke over the coast and flames several meters high engulfing large parts of the resort. The palm-thatched roof, in particular, likely provided additional fuel for the flames. According to initial findings by emergency responders, the fire and smoke spread exceptionally quickly, fueled by strong winds.
In addition to the fatality, three people had to be taken to hospitals, while others received medical treatment on site. Among them were hotel guests, visitors, and emergency responders. The nearly 1,700 evacuated tourists were housed in nearby hotels and accommodations.
Some photos from social media:
According to authorities, the neighboring sister hotel, Viva Wyndham Dominicus Palace, remained undamaged. Emergency responders were able to bring the fire under control; the investigation into the cause is ongoing.
Most-Visited Caribbean Destination
With its white-sand beaches and coral reefs, Bayahibe is one of the most famous vacation destinations in the Dominican Republic. The country is the most visited tourist destination in the Caribbean and recorded approximately 5.6 million visitors in the first five months of this year alone.
Authorities emphasized that tourism operations in the region are continuing as normal despite the incident.
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