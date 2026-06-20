Grace Period for Vehicle Inspection Stickers to Be Eliminated

4-2-2-2-1 Instead of 3-2-1 for the Pickerl

The §57a inspection—that is, the standard vehicle inspection—will be changed from the previous 3-2-1 rule (first inspection after three years, then after two years) to a 4-2-2-2-1 schedule. Furthermore, the inspection sticker may no longer be obtained one month before the due date, as was previously the case, but can now be obtained up to four months in advance. However, the grace period afterward (previously four months) is to be completely eliminated. The inspection sticker must therefore be affixed to the car or motorcycle on the scheduled date—and not a day later.