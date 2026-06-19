Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After Attack on Bus Driver

Vigilante Justice: Brutal Act of Violence Against a Teenager

Nachrichten
19.06.2026 17:55
The violent incident took place at Wonkaplatz near the Aspernstraße subway station.
The violent incident took place at Wonkaplatz near the Aspernstraße subway station.(Bild: Krone-Collage/Krone, Krone KREATIV)
Porträt von Anja Richter
Von Anja Richter

A bus driver was dragged down a flight of stairs and injured following an altercation with teenagers in Vienna. Now the 57-year-old is sitting in the dock alongside eleven youths, some of whom are being brought in from pretrial detention. He is accused of, together with his son, inciting a revenge attack against the perpetrators—an attack that escalated into massive violence and a horrific rape.

0 Kommentare

“On October 6, 2025, something very, very terrible happened. It’s almost impossible to imagine,” the prosecutor began in the Vienna Regional Court. Once again, this is a case of vigilante justice.

After a bus driver got into an argument with some youths in Donaustadt the day before and was dragged down a flight of stairs and injured by them, his son is alleged to have rounded up friends to seek revenge. “This is a group of violent offenders,” the prosecutor reported, noting that some of the youths have ties to ISIS or are active in the ‘pedo-hunter’ scene. The youngest was 14 years old at the time of the crime; the oldest is 19.

Robbery, rape, coercion, assault
The gang set out to find the bus driver’s attackers and eventually tracked down three of the boys who had been involved the previous day. As numerous videos show, they severely beat them and also robbed them. The teenager who had filmed the attack on the bus driver was hit the hardest.

Zitat Icon

On October 6, 2025, something very, very terrible happened. It’s almost impossible to imagine.

Der Staatsanwalt ist schockiert

The gang raped the minor with an object and filmed it. “Laughter and jeering can be heard in the background,” says the prosecutor. The victim was also further humiliated by being forced to say aloud during the rape, “I like it, Daddy.”

Zitat Icon

Something terrible happened to him as well. He had other things on his mind than plotting revenge.

Normann Hofstätter vertritt den Busfahrer

Bild: Richter Anja

Bus Driver Charged Along with Habitual Juvenile Offenders
Eleven teenagers—eight boys and three girls charged with various offenses—and the 57-year-old bus driver, who is alleged to have instigated the retaliation, are on trial. The client of attorney Normann Hofstätter pleads not guilty: “Something terrible happened to him as well. He was dragged down the stairs and ended up in the hospital with injuries. He had other things on his mind than plotting revenge,” says Hofstätter. The case is adjourned.

By the way: The case regarding the attack on the bus driver is being handled separately and will be heard next Wednesday in Vienna. There, the man who is now facing charges will appear as the victim.

Just last Thursday, the “Krone” reported on a case in Vienna in which a father and his brothers took revenge on his son’s tormentors.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
19.06.2026 17:55
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf