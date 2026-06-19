Vigilante Justice: Brutal Act of Violence Against a Teenager

After a bus driver got into an argument with some youths in Donaustadt the day before and was dragged down a flight of stairs and injured by them, his son is alleged to have rounded up friends to seek revenge. “This is a group of violent offenders,” the prosecutor reported, noting that some of the youths have ties to ISIS or are active in the ‘pedo-hunter’ scene. The youngest was 14 years old at the time of the crime; the oldest is 19.