This can be life-threatening
This cat food can cause internal bleeding
Cat owners, take note: The pet supply retailer Fressnapf is recalling one of its “Multifit” brand products. The food may contain foreign objects that could cause internal injuries in animals. Here’s which product cat owners should avoid at all costs...
The pet supply retailer Fressnapf has issued a recall for a specific cat food. The affected product is the “Multifit” brand in the “Jelly Rabbit & Duck” variety. As a precaution, cat owners should stop feeding the affected cans.
The following products are affected by the recall
Therecallapplies exclusively to the “Multifit Adult Jelly Rabbit & Duck” product in the 405-gram can with best-before dates of 03/04/2028 and 04/04.2028 and item number 1307479. According to the company, no other batches or products are affected. All other batches of the cat food can still be used.
The reason for the recall is possible contamination of individual cans. According to Fressnapf, it cannot be ruled out that blue, soft foreign objects are present in the food. These are believed to have entered the cans during the production process. It is not yet known how this could have happened.
The company warns against feeding the affected food to cats. Foreign objects can cause injuries to the mouth and throat. There is also a risk of further health consequences if the particles enter the digestive tract. In severe cases, internal bleeding, among other things, can occur.
Refunds Even Without Proof of Purchase
Customers can return affected cans to any Fressnapf store. The purchase price will be refunded even without a receipt. Recall information is available atfressnapf.at/product/recall; for questions, Fressnapf’s customer service team at is available via email at kundenservice@fressnapf.de.
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