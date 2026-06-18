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Kyiv Strikes at the Heart

Fuel is running short in Russia: Long lines at gas stations

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18.06.2026 15:45
In Simferopol, in occupied Crimea, long lines had already formed outside gas stations last week. ...
In Simferopol, in occupied Crimea, long lines had already formed outside gas stations last week. Similar scenes are now being reported from Russia as well.(Bild: AP/AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur)
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Ukraine’s massive drone attacks on the Russian oil industry are now directly affecting the population. Fuel is being rationed across large parts of Russia, and long lines are forming at gas stations. The regime is already bracing itself for the crisis to worsen...

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With precise drone strikes, Ukraine is dealing blow after blow to the Russian regime— most recently in Moscow, the heart of Russia. The consequences are devastating. Not only for the Kremlin’s narrative that it is winning the “special military operation” against Ukraine, but also for the Russian oil industry.

By the end of May, virtually all major oil refineries in central Russia had been forced to either scale back operations or shut down entirely, according to the Reuters news agency. Now the general public is also feeling the consequences of the systematic drone attacks.

Fuel is already being rationed at all Tatneft gas stations in Russia.
Fuel is already being rationed at all Tatneft gas stations in Russia.(Bild: AFP/IGOR IVANKO)
In Simferopol, in the occupied Crimea, long lines formed in front of gas stations as early as ...
In Simferopol, in the occupied Crimea, long lines formed in front of gas stations as early as last week. Such images are now also emerging from Russia.(Bild: AP/AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur)

Fuel Rationed, Prices Skyrocketing
In 53 regions of Russia, fuel sales for private vehicles are already being restricted. In some cases, no more than 50 liters are being sold per car; in others, large gas station chains have banned the purchase of gasoline in canisters. Tatneft, one of Russia’s largest oil companies, has imposed rationing at all its gas stations. At the same time, fuel prices have risen sharply—by as much as 40 percent for diesel.

Restrictions are also in place in the territories occupied by Russia. The situation is particularly dire on the Crimean Peninsula, where Ukraine is systematically targeting supply lines. Fuel rationing began as early as the end of May in this vacation destination, which is very popular among Russians.

In response to these problems, Russians canceled their vacations en masse. According to media reports, some hotels tried to counter this by offering free gasoline as a bonus for new bookings. On June 12, Russia’s national holiday and the start of the peak season, long lines of cars formed in front of gas stations on the annexed peninsula.

Kilometer-long lines at gas stations
Now there are similar images coming from Russia itself. A video shows a kilometer-long traffic jam on the highway between Moscow and St. Petersburg. Drivers are waiting in front of a gas station to fill up. “Terrible. I didn’t think these difficulties would affect us,” comments the man filming the scene (see video below).

State Railways Deploys Task Force
The regime is responding with emergency measures: In light of the crisis, the Russian state railway set up a task force on Wednesday, as reported by the “Moscow Times.” Its mission is to maintain a steady supply of petroleum products while managing the “volatile operational environment”—a common euphemism used by Russian officials to describe the consequences of the Ukrainian attacks.

Last week, the Russian Ministry of Energy acknowledged for the first time that the Ukrainian attacks are responsible for the “difficulties” in fuel supply.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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