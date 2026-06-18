Kyiv Strikes at the Heart
Fuel is running short in Russia: Long lines at gas stations
Ukraine’s massive drone attacks on the Russian oil industry are now directly affecting the population. Fuel is being rationed across large parts of Russia, and long lines are forming at gas stations. The regime is already bracing itself for the crisis to worsen...
With precise drone strikes, Ukraine is dealing blow after blow to the Russian regime— most recently in Moscow, the heart of Russia. The consequences are devastating. Not only for the Kremlin’s narrative that it is winning the “special military operation” against Ukraine, but also for the Russian oil industry.
By the end of May, virtually all major oil refineries in central Russia had been forced to either scale back operations or shut down entirely, according to the Reuters news agency. Now the general public is also feeling the consequences of the systematic drone attacks.
Fuel Rationed, Prices Skyrocketing
In 53 regions of Russia, fuel sales for private vehicles are already being restricted. In some cases, no more than 50 liters are being sold per car; in others, large gas station chains have banned the purchase of gasoline in canisters. Tatneft, one of Russia’s largest oil companies, has imposed rationing at all its gas stations. At the same time, fuel prices have risen sharply—by as much as 40 percent for diesel.
Restrictions are also in place in the territories occupied by Russia. The situation is particularly dire on the Crimean Peninsula, where Ukraine is systematically targeting supply lines. Fuel rationing began as early as the end of May in this vacation destination, which is very popular among Russians.
In response to these problems, Russians canceled their vacations en masse. According to media reports, some hotels tried to counter this by offering free gasoline as a bonus for new bookings. On June 12, Russia’s national holiday and the start of the peak season, long lines of cars formed in front of gas stations on the annexed peninsula.
Kilometer-long lines at gas stations
Now there are similar images coming from Russia itself. A video shows a kilometer-long traffic jam on the highway between Moscow and St. Petersburg. Drivers are waiting in front of a gas station to fill up. “Terrible. I didn’t think these difficulties would affect us,” comments the man filming the scene (see video below).
State Railways Deploys Task Force
The regime is responding with emergency measures: In light of the crisis, the Russian state railway set up a task force on Wednesday, as reported by the “Moscow Times.” Its mission is to maintain a steady supply of petroleum products while managing the “volatile operational environment”—a common euphemism used by Russian officials to describe the consequences of the Ukrainian attacks.
Last week, the Russian Ministry of Energy acknowledged for the first time that the Ukrainian attacks are responsible for the “difficulties” in fuel supply.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.