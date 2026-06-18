Fuel is running short in Russia: Long lines at gas stations

Fuel Rationed, Prices Skyrocketing

In 53 regions of Russia, fuel sales for private vehicles are already being restricted. In some cases, no more than 50 liters are being sold per car; in others, large gas station chains have banned the purchase of gasoline in canisters. Tatneft, one of Russia’s largest oil companies, has imposed rationing at all its gas stations. At the same time, fuel prices have risen sharply—by as much as 40 percent for diesel.