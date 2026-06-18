What's Behind It
“Betting Scandal” Involving Bus Driver Causes a Stir
A bus driver is said to have steered his bus through Vienna with reckless maneuvers—before leaving the vehicle unlocked and walking into his favorite betting shop. A witness captured the scene on video. Wiener Linien set the record straight: The alleged betting scandal turned out to be a bathroom break in dire need.
“A bus ride is fun, a bus ride is nice,” goes the well-known bus driver’s song. However, a Viennese woman had absolutely no fun on her bus ride Monday evening as she traveled from Raxstraße in Favoriten to Enkplatz in Simmering. Around 8:40 p.m., she boarded the No. 15A bus, and then what appeared to be a wild ride of the highest order began.
“Driving at significantly excessive speeds and with aggressive driving behavior,” the driver raced through the city, the shocked passenger recounts. She still has neck pain today from the man’s breakneck maneuvers. An elderly couple got off the bus halfway through the route for safety’s sake—“presumably out of fear.”
A bus driver in his Wiener Linien uniform, who was on his way home, also said that this was absolutely not normal.
Wienerin nach einer wilden Busfahrt
At the Enkplatz terminal, the Viennese woman was relieved to be able to get off. The driver left the bus doors open and bolted out. He ran—as shown in a video taken by the witness—across Simmeringer Hauptstraße and into a betting shop. “It’s certainly not in the interest of Wiener Linien for passengers’ health to be put at risk so that a driver in uniform can satisfy his gambling addiction,” the woman said angrily. Wiener Linien confirmed to “Krone” that they were aware of the incident.
The driver left the bus with passengers at the terminal stop, thereby violating regulations. Disciplinary measures will be taken.
Ein Sprecher der Wiener Linien zur „Krone“
Attempts have already been made to speak with the bus driver. However, the driver—who is said to have been with the company for ten years—apparently did not place any bets. “He felt a very human need and consequently left the bus to use the restroom at a restaurant,” a spokesperson explained. The shopping center was already closed at that late hour, so the driver had to go to the betting shop instead. What he is not allowed to do is leave the bus unattended. Disciplinary measures will therefore be taken.
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