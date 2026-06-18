“Betting Scandal” Involving Bus Driver Causes a Stir

Attempts have already been made to speak with the bus driver. However, the driver—who is said to have been with the company for ten years—apparently did not place any bets. “He felt a very human need and consequently left the bus to use the restroom at a restaurant,” a spokesperson explained. The shopping center was already closed at that late hour, so the driver had to go to the betting shop instead. What he is not allowed to do is leave the bus unattended. Disciplinary measures will therefore be taken.