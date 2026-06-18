Ahead of the World Cup Match
Gregoritsch on Messi: “That guy is unfair!”
Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? “Since the last World Cup, it’s been a no-brainer for me. That guy’s unfair,” says Michael Gregoritsch, clearly siding with Messi.
The defining question of world soccer also divides the Austrian national team. Opinions differ when it comes to preferences for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, there is agreement that both the star of Austria’s next World Cup opponent, Argentina, and the Portuguese player are truly exceptional talents.
Head coach Ralf Rangnick coached Ronaldo during his time at Manchester United from December 2021 to May 2022. “I only worked with one of them for six months, so I can’t really make a comparison,” explained the German. “They’re definitely two different types of players. Messi likes to come out of the number 10 position and isn’t the kind of player who chases after every ball anymore. But that’s exactly what makes him dangerous, because he’s in those spaces when a counterattack comes.”
The technical skills of the soon-to-be 39-year-old are “outstanding, as is the fact that he doesn’t see himself as the center of attention.” Rangnick is also impressed by Ronaldo. “When you’re still putting in performances like that at this age, you can only tip your hat to him,” the 67-year-old said of “CR7.”
Laimer “goes with his gut” for Messi
For Konrad Laimer, “La Pulga” has a slight edge. “I’d put Messi at number one, but that’s just a gut feeling,” said the Salzburg native, who faced Messi—then a PSG player—with Leipzig in the Champions League in October 2021. PSG won 3–2, with the Argentine scoring two goals.
Laimer highlighted the consistency of both Messi and Ronaldo. “They’re both incredible in that regard. That’s why I’m mostly just happy that I got to witness them in action, whether on TV when I was younger or as an opponent. Both are unbelievable players who have shaped soccer for many years.”
“The guy is unfair”
Michael Gregoritsch is firmly on Messi’s side. “Since the last World Cup, there’s been no question in my mind. That guy is in a league of his own.” Yet the Styrian initially leaned more toward the Portuguese player. “I was a Ronaldo supporter for a long time, but now I’m absolutely convinced that Messi is the greatest soccer player of all time. He’s changed the game, and there’s no one who can imitate him. You can imitate Ronaldo, at least to some extent, but not Messi,” explained Gregoritsch.
Messi with “God-given talent”
This puts the Styrian on the same page as Romano Schmid, who calls Messi his idol. “To me, he’s the best player who ever lived.” Xaver Schlager commented on the topic: “One is a hard worker; the other has God-given talent.” The latter description was meant for Messi, though the Upper Austrian emphasized that he doesn’t favor either of these exceptional players.
Alexander Schlager, on the other hand, described himself as “more of a Ronaldo guy. But Messi is a player who has performed so, so, so, so well for so many years. It would be presumptuous to say anything against him. He has an incredible presence.” Messi’s stellar performance against Algeria alone is warning enough, the goalie said. “You can really see it in their team—what he does when he’s on the field and the aura he brings with him. That’s why I’m looking forward to the game. We’ll try to do everything we can to stop him.”
Lienhart Impressed by Messi and Ronaldo’s Stats
Philipp Lienhart was once under contract with Real Madrid, just like Ronaldo. “Given my past, I’ll probably have to say Ronaldo,” the center back replied when asked “Messi or Ronaldo?” “But still—the stats both of them have are incredible.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.