Gregoritsch on Messi: “That guy is unfair!”

Alexander Schlager, on the other hand, described himself as “more of a Ronaldo guy. But Messi is a player who has performed so, so, so, so well for so many years. It would be presumptuous to say anything against him. He has an incredible presence.” Messi’s stellar performance against Algeria alone is warning enough, the goalie said. “You can really see it in their team—what he does when he’s on the field and the aura he brings with him. That’s why I’m looking forward to the game. We’ll try to do everything we can to stop him.”