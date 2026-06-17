Group K Live Updates
LIVE: Ronaldo in the Starting Lineup! Portugal vs. Congo
First matchday in World Cup Group K: Portugal faces the DR Congo—Cristiano Ronaldo is in the starting lineup—we’re reporting live (see live updates below). The score is currently 1–0.
Click here for the live ticker:
The star-studded Portuguese team has set its sights high for the World Cup in North America. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. aim to demonstrate that right from the start in their first match against underdog Congo. Champions League winner Vitinha of PSG is brimming with confidence: “We know we have a top-class national team. I’d even go so far as to say that we’ve perhaps never had a squad like this before.”
Their thoughts are also with Diogo Jota, who died in a tragic accident. “He’ll give us extra strength in crucial moments,” said his former roommate, Ruben Neves.
The Congolese team, which is competing in the World Cup for the first time since 1974, has a very different mindset. “I hope the team brings joy to everyone in the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” said coach Sebastien Desabre. There will be very little fan support in the U.S., as strict entry restrictions are in place due to the Ebola outbreak in their home country. The national team also had to spend 21 days in quarantine outside the country before departing for the U.S., and friendly matches were canceled.
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