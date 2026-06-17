LIVE: Ronaldo in the Starting Lineup! Portugal vs. Congo

The Congolese team, which is competing in the World Cup for the first time since 1974, has a very different mindset. “I hope the team brings joy to everyone in the Democratic Republic of the Congo,” said coach Sebastien Desabre. There will be very little fan support in the U.S., as strict entry restrictions are in place due to the Ebola outbreak in their home country. The national team also had to spend 21 days in quarantine outside the country before departing for the U.S., and friendly matches were canceled.