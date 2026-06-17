Emotional Celebration
Goal-scorer Schmid immediately ran to the unlucky player
There was special celebration following Austria’s first-ever World Cup goal against Jordan. After scoring his dream goal, Romano Schmid ran straight to the injured Christoph Baumgartner, who had been unlucky earlier in the match, and dedicated the goal to him—an emotional scene.
It took 20 minutes for Romano Schmid to bring relief to the Austrian fans after a 28-year wait for a World Cup goal. The Bremen player took a deep breath from the edge of the penalty area and curled the ball into the top right corner—unstoppable for the Jordanian goalkeeper. But the goal scorer didn’t run to the fans to celebrate; instead, he headed straight for his injured teammate Christoph Baumgartner.
“That shows just how important he is to the team,” said ORF expert and “Krone” columnist Andi Herzog, who was also thrilled by the scene.
“The most dangerous phase of my rehab”
Baumgartner had injured his thigh in the last warm-up match before the World Cup and can now only support the ÖFB team from the bench during the tournament—he even flew in specially after his surgery.
So it’s fitting that he was included in the first goal celebration—even if he has to be careful while doing so. As Baumgartner had already revealed with a smile a few days ago: “When we score a goal, that’ll probably be the most dangerous phase of my rehab if I jump up like an idiot.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.