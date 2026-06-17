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Emotional Celebration

Goal-scorer Schmid immediately ran to the unlucky player

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17.06.2026 06:55
Romano Schmid immediately celebrated with his injured teammate.
Romano Schmid immediately celebrated with his injured teammate.(Bild: AP/Jeff Chiu)
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Von krone Sport

There was special celebration following Austria’s first-ever World Cup goal against Jordan. After scoring his dream goal, Romano Schmid ran straight to the injured Christoph Baumgartner, who had been unlucky earlier in the match, and dedicated the goal to him—an emotional scene.

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It took 20 minutes for Romano Schmid to bring relief to the Austrian fans after a 28-year wait for a World Cup goal. The Bremen player took a deep breath from the edge of the penalty area and curled the ball into the top right corner—unstoppable for the Jordanian goalkeeper. But the goal scorer didn’t run to the fans to celebrate; instead, he headed straight for his injured teammate Christoph Baumgartner.

Christoph Baumgartner (right)
Christoph Baumgartner (right)(Bild: AP/Eugene Hoshiko)

“That shows just how important he is to the team,” said ORF expert and “Krone” columnist Andi Herzog, who was also thrilled by the scene. 

(Bild: ORF Screenshot)
(Bild: ORF Screenshot)

“The most dangerous phase of my rehab”
Baumgartner had injured his thigh in the last warm-up match before the World Cup and can now only support the ÖFB team from the bench during the tournament—he even flew in specially after his surgery.

So it’s fitting that he was included in the first goal celebration—even if he has to be careful while doing so. As Baumgartner had already revealed with a smile a few days ago: “When we score a goal, that’ll probably be the most dangerous phase of my rehab if I jump up like an idiot.” 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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