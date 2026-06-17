First World Cup goal since 1998! Schmid broke Herzog’s streak

Almost exactly 28 years later to the day, Schmid took over with the 44th goal. Herzog stepped up. The “Krone” columnist beamed: “Finally, the time has come.” The most prolific World Cup goalscorer is Erich Probst. He rose to fame in 1953 with his five goals in the 9–1 victory over Portugal in World Cup qualifying. In the final tournament, the Rapid Vienna player kept it up and scored four times in a row—against Scotland (1–0), three times against Czechoslovakia (5–0), against Switzerland (7–5), and against Germany (1–6). Only World Cup runner-up Sándor Kocsis (11 goals!) scored more often.