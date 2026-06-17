“Finally—it’s about time”
First World Cup goal since 1998! Schmid broke Herzog’s streak
Andreas Herzog’s converted penalty kick against Italy on June 23, 1998, was Austria’s last World Cup goal to date. Against Jordan, Romano Schmid broke that streak with his goal to make it 1–0 in the 20th minute. “Herzerl” laughed: “Finally—it was about time.”
At the Stade de France, Herzog confidently converted the penalty kick in stoppage time following a foul on Hannes Reinmayr, setting the final score at 1–2. Austria was thus eliminated after the group stage with two 1–1 draws and one loss. It was Austria’s 43rd World Cup goal in history.
Almost exactly 28 years later to the day, Schmid took over with the 44th goal. Herzog stepped up. The “Krone” columnist beamed: “Finally, the time has come.” The most prolific World Cup goalscorer is Erich Probst. He rose to fame in 1953 with his five goals in the 9–1 victory over Portugal in World Cup qualifying. In the final tournament, the Rapid Vienna player kept it up and scored four times in a row—against Scotland (1–0), three times against Czechoslovakia (5–0), against Switzerland (7–5), and against Germany (1–6). Only World Cup runner-up Sándor Kocsis (11 goals!) scored more often.
Krankl scored five World Cup goals
Hans Krankl is the second-highest scorer. His two goals in Córdoba against Germany have gone down in history, but the “Goleador” had already scored against Spain and Sweden in 1978 and finished fourth on the 1978 World Cup scoring list with four goals. Four years later, he added another goal against Algeria.
Walter Schachner, Turl Wagner, Ernst Stojaspal, and Alfred Körner share third place with three goals each. Ernst Ocwirk and Johann Horvath each scored two World Cup goals in their careers.
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