Vacationer (25) fell 400 meters—found dead

Cause of the incident remains unclear

“The missing person was finally spotted from the helicopter,” reports Daniel Schröcker, operations and local station manager for the Spital am Pyhrn Mountain Rescue Service. For the mountaineer, any help came too late. The German man had fallen 300 to 400 meters from the southeast ridge on the trail leading from the Kleiner Pyhrgas to the Großer Pyhrgas. Since he had been hiking alone, no one noticed the accident.