Deal done! This World Cup star will soon play for Bayern

Medical exam at the World Cup

Saibari is set to meet with FC Bayern’s medical team in the U.S. for his medical exam. Convenient for Munich: Bayern team doctor Dr. Jochen Hahne is currently on site at the World Cup as the DFB’s team doctor anyway. However, the checkup may not take place until after Morocco’s second group stage match against Scotland, so as not to disrupt the attacking player’s World Cup preparations.