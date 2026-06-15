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Transfer on the horizon

Deal done! This World Cup star will soon play for Bayern

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15.06.2026 12:49
Moroccan soccer player Ismael Saibari is set to join FC Bayern Munich.
Moroccan soccer player Ismael Saibari is set to join FC Bayern Munich.(Bild: GEPA)
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FC Bayern has reached an agreement with a World Cup star! The Munich club has agreed with PSV Eindhoven on a transfer for Ismael Saibari. The Moroccan international is expected to cost the record champions around 55 million euros.

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This is reported by both “Bild” and Sky. Bayern will transfer just under 55 million euros, including bonus payments, to the Dutch champions. 

Medical exam at the World Cup
Saibari is set to meet with FC Bayern’s medical team in the U.S. for his medical exam. Convenient for Munich: Bayern team doctor Dr. Jochen Hahne is currently on site at the World Cup as the DFB’s team doctor anyway. However, the checkup may not take place until after Morocco’s second group stage match against Scotland, so as not to disrupt the attacking player’s World Cup preparations.

Ismael Saibari
Ismael Saibari(Bild: GEPA)

New record transfer fee for PSV
A key point in the negotiations was the transfer fee. PSV wanted to secure the highest transfer fee in the club’s history for Saibari. The previous record stands at 50 million euros, which Napoli paid for Hirving Lozano in 2019/20. With the support of agent Ali Dursun, a solution was finally found that satisfies both clubs. Eindhoven will receive a new record transfer fee, while Bayern considers the agreed-upon sum, including the bonus structure, to be in line with market value.

19 goals and nine assists in 37 games
The quick agreement was of great importance to the Munich club. Saibari had already attracted the attention of numerous suitors before the World Cup. No wonder: Last season, the attacking player scored 19 goals and provided nine assists in 37 competitive matches for PSV Eindhoven. The 25-year-old also managed to showcase his talents at the World Cup. In Morocco’s 1-1 draw against Brazil, he scored a spectacular chip shot.

Price hike averted due to World Cup performance
With the agreement now reached, Bayern officials led by sporting director Max Eberl and sporting director Christoph Freund prevented a potential further price hike and brought coach Vincent Kompany’s desired transfer into the home stretch.

Sporting Director Max Eberl (left) and Director of Football Christoph Freund
Sporting Director Max Eberl (left) and Director of Football Christoph Freund(Bild: GEPA)

Following Nathaniel Brown from Eintracht Frankfurt, Saibari would be the German record champions’ next major summer transfer. Brown is also set to undergo his medical exam during the World Cup in the U.S.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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