"Krone" Live Ticker
Israel Rejects Iran Deal ++ Attacks in Lebanon
The U.S. and Iran have apparently reached a framework agreement to end the war. Reports on what was agreed upon vary widely—and Israel continues to launch attacks in Lebanon. Follow all developments in the “Krone” live ticker.
- According to Defense Minister Israel Katz, Israel is not withdrawing from the occupied territories in Lebanon.
- According to reports from Lebanon, Israeli forces are continuing their attacks in the south of the country—thereby jeopardizing the U.S. framework agreement.
- Iran has declared a halt to Israeli attacks in Lebanon to be essential for further negotiations. It is unclear whether the deal with the U.S. will hold.
- While Trump speaks of a “full peace agreement,” Iran has described the progress merely as a “declaration of intent.”
- The formal signing of the framework agreement is scheduled for Friday in Geneva, as announced by Iran and the mediator, Pakistan.
All developments in the live ticker:
The U.S. and Iran have agreed on a framework agreement. This was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iran’s National Security Council, and the mediating country Pakistan early Monday morning. “The agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete,” Trump said.
Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi announced on state television an immediate and permanent end to the war. This also applies to Lebanon. The fact that Israel does not intend to abide by it makes the already shaky deal seem even more fragile.
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