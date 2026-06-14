LIVE: Equalizer! Curacao scores against Germany

“We have German virtues on the field”

“I’m excited that the tournament is finally starting and we can show everyone how good we are,” said Nico Schlotterbeck. The Borussia Dortmund defender highlighted the qualities that once made Germany a feared tournament team: “What we haven’t had in a long time: We have German virtues on the field. We have discipline. We have passion. We have resilience.” Germany has won all of its last nine matches. Given the early exits in 2022 and 2018, sporting director Rudi Völler is sticking to the first milestone for now: “We want to get through the group stage and, ideally, finish first in the group.”