World Cup: Group E Live Updates
LIVE: Equalizer! Curacao scores against Germany
First matchday of the World Cup in Group E: Germany faces newcomer Curacao in their opener; we’re reporting live—see the live ticker below. The score is currently 2-1.
Here’s the live ticker:
After two opening-match losses in the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, three points for Germany seem all but certain even before kickoff on Sunday in Houston. Still, questions remain: How well has the German offense found its rhythm? How solid is Julian Nagelsmann’s team overall? And will Manuel Neuer get off to a good start in his return to the DFB squad after his calf injury? With his 20th World Cup match, the iconic goalkeeper will tie Frenchman Hugo Lloris’ record for most World Cup appearances by a goalkeeper.
“We have German virtues on the field”
“I’m excited that the tournament is finally starting and we can show everyone how good we are,” said Nico Schlotterbeck. The Borussia Dortmund defender highlighted the qualities that once made Germany a feared tournament team: “What we haven’t had in a long time: We have German virtues on the field. We have discipline. We have passion. We have resilience.” Germany has won all of its last nine matches. Given the early exits in 2022 and 2018, sporting director Rudi Völler is sticking to the first milestone for now: “We want to get through the group stage and, ideally, finish first in the group.”
Will the tiny nation surprise us?
For Curacao, this is nothing less than the biggest soccer match in the history of the tiny nation (444 km²). The Caribbean soccer players, under the guidance of veteran coach Dick Advocaat (78), aim to surprise everyone. Curacao has been an autonomous country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands since 2010. Dutch influence is evident on street signs, in the administration—and in soccer: Many players on the “Blue Wave” are Dutch with Caribbean roots.
The friendlies against China (0–2), Australia (1–5), and Scotland (1–4) were clear losses. With their final warm-up match—a 4–0 win over neighboring island Aruba—the massive underdog regained some confidence. “A surprise is always possible. And one surprise can be enough to advance,” Advocaat said before the tournament began.
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