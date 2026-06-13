Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Turkey Gets Off to a Rough Start

“Socceroos” shock the Bosphorus: Sensation at the World Cup!

Nachrichten
13.06.2026 12:01
Huge celebrations among the “Socceroos”
Huge celebrations among the “Socceroos”(Bild: AFP/DEAN MOUHTAROPOULOS)
Porträt von krone Sport
Von krone Sport

Major World Cup upset in Group D: Favored Turkey suffered a 0-2 defeat against Australia on Saturday (local time) in Vancouver. Goals by Nestory Irankunda (27th minute) and Connor Metcalfe (75th minute) sent the “Socceroos” into celebration.

0 Kommentare

By now, we know what to expect from Australia at World Cups. Since 2006, the “Socceroos” have been regulars in the final rounds, and their style of play has always been the same: line up deep at the back, fight until they drop, and launch the occasional counterattack up front.

(Bild: AP/Abbie Parr)
(Bild: AP/Abbie Parr)
(Bild: AP/Emma Peterson)
(Bild: EPA/BOB FRID)
(Bild: AP/DARRYL DYCK)

Australia has maintained this approach under head coach Tony Popovic as well. In Vancouver, they were more than happy to let Turkey have the ball, lining up with a five-man backline and a four-man midfield in front of it, and challenging the opponent: “Go ahead and figure out how to score a goal against us.” 

Tony Popovic
Tony Popovic(Bild: AP/Abbie Parr)

And for a long time, the Turks had absolutely no idea. The Australians marked playmaker Arda Güler closely, often with two men, preventing the Real Madrid player from making an impact. Up front, Vincenzo Montella’s squad was also too static, often content to simply pass the ball back and forth. It wasn’t until the 27th minute that Turkey created their first real chance, and it would prove to be their undoing. Güler did get a shot off, but Australia’s goalie Beach made the save, and then the underdogs showed the downside of their style of play.

Lightning-fast counterattack
After the goal kick, Okon-Engstler played a through ball to the lightning-fast Irankunda, who dribbled past Demiral, outran him, and finished with a crisp shot into the near corner (27').

Nestory Irankunda
Nestory Irankunda(Bild: AFP/STU FORSTER)

With the lead in hand, Australia certainly had no reason to change its game plan. The Turks’ only recourse was long-range shots. And one such attempt nearly led to the equalizer in the 30th minute. Bardakci unleashed a rocket from about 30 meters out; Beach got his fingertips to it, just managing to deflect the dangerously spinning ball onto the post. The goalie didn’t need to make another spectacular save, as attempts by Calhanoglu and Güler went well wide.

Yildiz brings dynamismin
 After the break, Juventus player Kenan Yildiz—who hadn’t started the game, reportedly due to a lack of fitness—came on for Turkey on the left wing, bringing more dynamism with him. But the Australians now wanted to catch their opponents off guard, trying to take more initiative up front and capitalize on their significant height advantage on high balls. After a corner, Harry Souttar had a chance to make it 2-0 (54'), but goalkeeper Cakir was on his toes.

The Turks’ best chance by far came from Güler on a free kick (57th minute), but Beach saved it with relative ease. Otherwise, the Turks struggled against the Australians, who often defended with eight men in their own penalty area. In the 73rd minute, Hakan Calhanoglu managed to outwit this deep defense with a through ball, but Celik failed to beat Beach from too acute an angle.

 
 strikes back quickly once againAnd once again, the Australians struck promptly after a big chance for the Turks. Yildiz fumbled the ball in midfield and didn’t chase it down; Connor Metcalfe took a chance and fired a shot, and Cakir couldn’t reach the well-placed shot into the bottom corner. In the 75th minute, tens of thousands of Australian fans cheered loudly at BC Stadium.

(Bild: AFP/DEAN MOUHTAROPOULOS)

The ineffective center forward Aktürkoglu had a chance to make it exciting again but missed from a promising position (77th minute). The Turks’ final surge came from a Calhanoglu free kick (86th minute). But in the end, the 2-0 victory was a major surprise.

Final score:
Australia – Turkey 2–0 (1–0)
Vancouver, BC Place, 52,497, Ref. Valenzuela/VEN
Goals: 1-0 (27') Irankunda, 2-0 (75') Metcalfe
Yellow cards: None and Akgün

Australia: Beach – Italiano (74. Geria), Circati, Souttar, Burgess, Bos (83. Behich) – Metcalfe, O’Neill, Okon-Engstler (83. Irvine), Irankunda (61. Velupillay) – Toure (74. Yengi)
Turkey: Cakir – Celik (80. Müldür), Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu – Yüksek (80. Özcan), Calhanoglu, Kökcü (62. Akgün) – Güler, Aktürkoglu (85. Gül), Yilmaz (46. Yildiz)

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
13.06.2026 12:01
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf