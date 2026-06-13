“Socceroos” shock the Bosphorus: Sensation at the World Cup!

And for a long time, the Turks had absolutely no idea. The Australians marked playmaker Arda Güler closely, often with two men, preventing the Real Madrid player from making an impact. Up front, Vincenzo Montella’s squad was also too static, often content to simply pass the ball back and forth. It wasn’t until the 27th minute that Turkey created their first real chance, and it would prove to be their undoing. Güler did get a shot off, but Australia’s goalie Beach made the save, and then the underdogs showed the downside of their style of play.