Contract extended
YEAH! Ralf Rangnick remains head coach of Austria
Ralf Rangnick has provided clarity just a few days before Austria’s World Cup opener. The head coach will remain with the Austrian national soccer team beyond the tournament. The 67-year-old German has signed a new contract that ties him to the team through the end of 2027 for the time being. The ÖFB confirmed this on Saturday. If the team successfully qualifies for the 2028 European Championship, the contract will automatically be extended through the tournament in Great Britain and Ireland.
Rangnick has been the ÖFB head coach since June 2022; his original contract would have expired after the World Cup in North America. At the end of May, he met in Vienna with officials from AC Milan, who apparently wanted to recruit him as sporting director for their new project. However, the Salzburg resident opted for the ÖFB’s offer, which not only met his financial expectations but, after some back-and-forth, also fulfilled his desire for the most professional coaching staff possible.
“I am very pleased that we can present this great news to our fans shortly before the start of the World Cup,” said ÖFB Supervisory Board Chairman Josef Pröll in a statement from the association regarding the contract extension. “It’s an important signal of unity and shared sporting goals. The clarity that has now been established is of particular importance for the team.”
Rangnick himself has not yet commented. According to the ÖFB, the head coach will address the media at 1:30 p.m. local time (10:30 p.m. CEST) during a press conference at the World Cup camp in Santa Barbara.
Bitter Euro exit and highest points average
Rangnick, then interim coach of Manchester United, joined the ÖFB four years ago as Franco Foda’s successor. After being relegated from Nations League League A, the German led the ÖFB squad to the Euro Round of 16 in 2024 as group winners. There, however, they suffered the bitterest defeat of his tenure so far with a 1-2 loss to Turkey in Leipzig.
By qualifying for the continental tournament in Germany, Rangnick remained under contract for the subsequent World Cup qualifiers. Austria’s first World Cup appearance in 28 years was secured in November in a dramatic playoff match in Vienna against Bosnia (1-1). The ÖFB team also finished ahead of Romania, Cyprus, and San Marino in the group. Rangnick’s squad won all three of its World Cup warm-up matches in the spring. The current streak of 14 consecutive home games without a loss is an ÖFB record.
After 45 international matches so far, Rangnick’s record stands at 27 wins, eight draws, and ten losses. His points average of 1.98 is the highest of any ÖFB head coach since 1945 who has been in charge for at least ten matches. Now, however, they must demonstrate this form at the World Cup as well. The Austrians will play their opening match on Tuesday (6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, CEST) in Santa Clara against Jordan. Other group opponents include defending champions Argentina and Algeria.
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