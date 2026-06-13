YEAH! Ralf Rangnick remains head coach of Austria

Rangnick has been the ÖFB head coach since June 2022; his original contract would have expired after the World Cup in North America. At the end of May, he met in Vienna with officials from AC Milan, who apparently wanted to recruit him as sporting director for their new project. However, the Salzburg resident opted for the ÖFB’s offer, which not only met his financial expectations but, after some back-and-forth, also fulfilled his desire for the most professional coaching staff possible.