Popular Adriatic Beach
This vacation paradise is now a security zone
Following several brawls and riots between groups of youths, known as “Maranza,” the Italian resort town is now taking decisive action. Individuals with criminal records or those whose behavior could jeopardize public safety or municipal order may be expelled from these areas of the city center.
Minors are fighting
The decision was made by the Provincial Committee for Public Order and Safety and is a response to the increasing number of violent incidents in the resort town. Over the past two weeks, two major brawls have occurred there, involving predominantly minors. The first occurred on the public beach, the second in a residential neighborhood behind the stadium. In both cases, investigative authorities immediately launched inquiries. The Venice police chief has already imposed initial one-year exclusion orders against identified participants.
Further altercations outside bars
In addition, there were further altercations outside bars, in which intoxicated youths clashed. Furthermore, a few days ago, two minors were victims of a robbery. Two suspects were arrested shortly after the crime.
Groups organize via social media
The gatherings of young people take place via social media, often TikTok. The gangs’ victims are mostly between 14 and 20 years old. Cellphone cameras are usually rolling, and the videos end up online to further humiliate the victims.
Greater security through red zones
The prefecture had already requested additional police personnel for the summer season and stepped up patrols in particularly sensitive areas such as the bus station. According to the authorities, the goal is to ensure that residents and tourists can safely use public spaces and to visibly increase the presence of security forces.
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