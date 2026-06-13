This vacation paradise is now a security zone

Minors are fighting

The decision was made by the Provincial Committee for Public Order and Safety and is a response to the increasing number of violent incidents in the resort town. Over the past two weeks, two major brawls have occurred there, involving predominantly minors. The first occurred on the public beach, the second in a residential neighborhood behind the stadium. In both cases, investigative authorities immediately launched inquiries. The Venice police chief has already imposed initial one-year exclusion orders against identified participants.