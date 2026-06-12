Group D Live Updates
Strong performance: Dream World Cup start for host USA!
Matchday 1 at the World Cup in North America! The US kicks off against Paraguay. We’re covering it live (live updates below). The score is currently 3-1.
Here’s the live ticker:
The U.S. is entering its home World Cup with high expectations. The generation led by captain Christian Pulisic is expected to take “soccer” to new heights. “Can you win the World Cup?” U.S. President Donald Trump asked national team coach Mauricio Pochettino on the sidelines of the World Cup draw in December. “Of course, Mr. President,” the Argentine replied dutifully. For the “Stars and Stripes,” too, demonstrative optimism is part of the program.
“Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”
Pochettino took over the position in September 2024 with the mission of leading the U.S. to at least the quarterfinals. The draw placed the team in Group D with Turkey, Paraguay, and Australia—a manageable draw on the path to the knockout stage. There had been little sense of World Cup excitement until recently, but the opening match against the South Americans could change that. Captain Tim Ream spoke of a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity. “That brings more expectations, more pressure. But no one puts more pressure on us than we do on ourselves.”
Strong offense, vulnerable defense
The 1-2 loss to Germany in the last friendly gave the U.S. a boost. Pochettino saw a balanced match against one of the best teams in the world. In Inglewood, south of L.A., they now aim to get the job done against Paraguay. In a hard-fought international match last November, the U.S. won 2-1. Milan’s Pulisic leads an offense that looks strong on paper, but the Americans appear vulnerable on defense.
Paraguay Worries About Star Player
Paraguay was worried about star playerJulio Enciso ahead of the World Cup. The creative midfielder from Strasbourg suffered a muscle injury in the last friendly and is likely to miss at least the opening match. Finishing sixth in the South American qualifiers, the team led by Argentine coach Gustavo Alfaro is back at the World Cup for the first time since 2010. The head coach promised: “We’re ready to fight.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.