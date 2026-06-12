Strong performance: Dream World Cup start for host USA!

“Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”

Pochettino took over the position in September 2024 with the mission of leading the U.S. to at least the quarterfinals. The draw placed the team in Group D with Turkey, Paraguay, and Australia—a manageable draw on the path to the knockout stage. There had been little sense of World Cup excitement until recently, but the opening match against the South Americans could change that. Captain Tim Ream spoke of a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity. “That brings more expectations, more pressure. But no one puts more pressure on us than we do on ourselves.”