Library as a Crime Scene
Deadly Drama at a Middle School in the Innviertel
Horrific scenes are believed to have unfolded early Friday evening at the middle school in Taufkirchen an der Pram in Upper Austria. A 29-year-old teacher is alleged to have killed his ex-girlfriend in the school library. The body of the 28-year-old woman was discovered by relatives on the premises early in the evening.
The suspected femicide and subsequent suicide are being investigated by homicide detectives from the Upper Austrian State Criminal Police Office. The incidents took place early Friday evening, likely around 5 p.m., in the Innviertel municipality. The woman is believed to have been killed in the middle school library—the victim is also said to have worked as a teacher at the school.
Fled the scene in a car
The suspected perpetrator is said to have then gotten into his car and driven away. The car was found heavily damaged around 6 p.m., approximately 22 kilometers away.
Body showed gunshot wounds
According to the evidence at the scene, the 29-year-old is believed to have crashed his car into a tree at that location. He did not survive the crash. Based on the evidence, investigators are treating his death as a suicide. The man’s body reportedly showed gunshot wounds to the head, among other injuries.
As of Friday evening, no specific details regarding a motive for the crime were known. However, since the victim was the alleged perpetrator’s ex-partner, a possible relationship-related motive is considered likely.
In Austria, women who experience violence can find help and information
- at the Women’s Helpline: 0800-222-555, www.frauenhelpline.at
- from the Association of Autonomous Austrian Women’s Shelters (AÖF) atwww.aoef.at
- from the Women’s Shelter Emergency Hotline at 057722
- the Austrian Violence Protection Centers: 0800/700-217, www.gewaltschutzzentrum.at
- as well as the Police Emergency Hotline: 133
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