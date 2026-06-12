Pig's Late-Night Freestyle
NEOS Accuses ÖVP and SPÖ of “Backroom Deals” in ORF Election
For weeks, APA Managing Director Clemens Pig was the favorite for the post of ORF Director General. During Thursday’s marathon of hearings, things got exciting again, and it wasn’t until late at night that Pig was finally elected. The selection is being criticized as a power-brokering deal between the ÖVP and SPÖ—even by the co-governing NEOS.
“This must be the last time that parties collude and meddle in the appointment of the board,” demanded NEOS media spokesperson Henrike Brandstötter. “We at NEOS are the only ones who have never participated in that.” With this, she directly criticized the larger coalition partners, the ÖVP and SPÖ. Brandstötter reiterated the call for comprehensive ORF reform. There is a need for a public broadcaster that is “transparent, independent, apolitical, and fit for the future.” The NEOS expect the new ORF Director General “to do his part to achieve this goal” and wish him “much energy.”
“Prearranged horse-trading”
FPÖ media spokesperson Christian Hafenecker reacted more harshly to the ORF election in a late-night statement. He sees a “rigged horse-trading” by the ÖVP and SPÖ. The decision to appoint Pig as Director General is “not a signal for a fresh start, but for the continuation of the system’s propaganda machine,” according to Hafenecker. He calls for a “total reform” of the ORF, in which the license fee should be completely abolished.
Babler offers congratulations, Stocker remains silent
Vice-Chancellor and Media Minister Andreas Babler (SPÖ) congratulated Clemens Pig on his appointment that very night. This did little to dispel accusations of political patronage. He is convinced that the newly appointed director general “can make an important contribution to the success of the ORF reform,” Babler wrote on Bluesky. The process is set to begin in September.
Chancellor and ÖVP leader Christian Stocker has not yet reacted to the late-night appointment. Clemens Pig was considered the chancellor’s favorite, especially after ÖVP Secretary-General Nico Marchetti publicly stated in May that he would welcome Pig’s application. Marchetti, who is also the ÖVP’s media spokesperson, stated on Friday that the members of the Foundation Board had decided “who, in their view, is best suited to lead the ORF during these challenging times.”
“Undermines trust in the ORF”
“If it seems certain weeks before the election who will win, that leaves a bad taste in the mouth,” the nonprofit organization #aufstehn also criticized the election. “To many, the appointment of Clemens Pig looks like a position filled by agreement between the parties. That undermines trust in the ORF,” said Christian Haslinger, campaign director at #aufstehn.
“No surprise to anyone”
The Greens are also not surprised by the appointment of Clemens Pig. “The problem is not a single person, but a system in which party-political majorities decide who will head the ORF,” emphasized media spokesperson Sigi Maurer in a press release. There must be no “business as usual,” Maurer said. She calls for a structural reform of the ORF to create a “truly independent” broadcaster.
“Full-fledged professionals at work”
Criticism was directed not only at the political influence on the ORF but also at the manner of the appointment: the marathon hearing with the nine candidates dragged on late into the night on Thursday. “There are truly full-fledged professionals at work here,” declared Roland Fürst, the SPÖ club leader in the Burgenland state parliament, sarcastically on X (see above).
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