NEOS Accuses ÖVP and SPÖ of “Backroom Deals” in ORF Election

“This must be the last time that parties collude and meddle in the appointment of the board,” demanded NEOS media spokesperson Henrike Brandstötter. “We at NEOS are the only ones who have never participated in that.” With this, she directly criticized the larger coalition partners, the ÖVP and SPÖ. Brandstötter reiterated the call for comprehensive ORF reform. There is a need for a public broadcaster that is “transparent, independent, apolitical, and fit for the future.” The NEOS expect the new ORF Director General “to do his part to achieve this goal” and wish him “much energy.”