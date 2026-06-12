Household License Fee & Co.
Here’s what the new ORF chief promises the audience
The battle for Küniglberg is over—and it was a dirty one. In the end, Clemens Pig prevailed over eight competitors. That very night, he held his first press conference and promised: “A new dawn is breaking for ORF.”
Former APA head Clemens Pig will become the new Director General of the ORF. He was elected by the ORF Foundation Board following a full-day meeting—which you can read about in the live ticker —and will take office in 2027. Until then, Ingrid Thurnher will remain in charge, and she likely knew exactly why she didn’t apply for the position. After all, it had been clear for many weeks that Pig was the preferred candidate of Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP). So it was less of an ORF election and more of a political show in which the winner was a foregone conclusion from the start. After all, it was evident from the ballots who had voted for whom...
After the meeting ended late at night, Pig appeared before the media for his first press conference. He briefly outlined the goals he will pursue as the new Director General: “I am really looking forward to this task; it is an honor. The challenges are significant, diverse, and simultaneous. I will begin today, in consultation with Ingrid Thurnher, to take on the urgent tasks.”
No money, but new offerings
These include: “We need to address a funding crisis; that is the most urgent and difficult issue. The same goes for digitalization—the ORF must continue to evolve in this area, for example with streaming. We need new offerings for young people. That will be the ORF of tomorrow.” But he also makes it clear to the many critics right away: “The license fee is here to stay.”
How does he plan to regain the public’s trust in the ORF? After all, the public broadcaster has been rocked by scandals in recent weeks and months, and the Weißmann affair in particular is sure to linger in the memories of many license fee payers for a long time to come: “These are difficult times. I want to earn the trust of the entire organization. That is achieved through good decisions, communication, and credibility. You have to work for that; this is the path I must take.”
ORF Foundation Board Chair Heinz Lederer and Gregor Schütze heaped praise on Pig: “We spent 15 hours discussing every concept in depth; the decision to appoint Clemens Pig is clear and sound. He was convincing.”
What’s next? Clemens Pig has a “grace period” until the end of the year; until then, Ingrid Thurnher remains in office. Then it will be up to Pig to save an additional 90 million euros, a figure finalized this week. And, not least, to restore the ORF’s reputation—an even more difficult task after the chaos of recent months. The chancellor’s preferred candidate will be judged by his actions.
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