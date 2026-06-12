Here’s what the new ORF chief promises the audience

Former APA head Clemens Pig will become the new Director General of the ORF. He was elected by the ORF Foundation Board following a full-day meeting—which you can read about in the live ticker —and will take office in 2027. Until then, Ingrid Thurnher will remain in charge, and she likely knew exactly why she didn’t apply for the position. After all, it had been clear for many weeks that Pig was the preferred candidate of Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP). So it was less of an ORF election and more of a political show in which the winner was a foregone conclusion from the start. After all, it was evident from the ballots who had voted for whom...