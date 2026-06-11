Goal after nine minutes
First World Cup goal scorer outshone Ronaldo in the league
Mexican forward Julián Quiñones has gone down in history as the first goal scorer of the 2026 World Cup, sending the Azteca Stadium into a frenzy. Last season, he even outscored Cristiano Ronaldo at his club, Al Qadsiah...
After 8 minutes and 31 seconds, the moment had arrived: Julián Quiñones scored the first goal of the 2026 World Cup, sending the fans at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium into a frenzy.
Yaya Sithole, a South African midfielder, lost the ball to Érik Lira in his own penalty area, inviting the Mexicans forward. Quiñones left South Africa’s goalkeeper Ronwen Williams with no chance.
The 29-year-old striker is heading into the home tournament in top form. In the summer of 2024, Quiñones transferred from Club América to Al Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League for 14 million euros. In his very first season (2024/25), the Mexican scored 20 goals in 28 games. Last season, he upped the ante even further, scoring an incredible 33 times in 31 matches.
More goals than Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League
With this tally, Quiñones secured the top scorer title in Saudi Arabia, even leaving Cristiano Ronaldo behind. The Portuguese superstar scored 28 goals in 30 games for Al Nassr. In return, Ronaldo was able to celebrate his first league title with the club.
Quiñones has now carried his scoring touch over to the World Cup. With his early goal, he ensured Mexico’s perfect start to the home tournament. The hosts are considered favorites to advance from Group A, which also includes South Africa, South Korea, and the Czech Republic. If Quiñones maintains his current form, his first World Cup goal is unlikely to be his last in this tournament.
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