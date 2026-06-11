Radical Cut
Hervis Must Close Many Stores This Year
Following the sale of its international operations, Hervis’s new owners are closing about one-fifth of its stores in Austria this year.
“Seventeen of the current 93 locations across Austria will be closed in the course of 2026, as they cannot be operated profitably,” Hervis stated. At the beginning of the year, the retail group Spar sold the loss-making sports retailer to German investors Sven Voth and Udo Schloemer.
Social Plan for Employees
Around 100 employees in Austria are affected by the store closures. A social plan has been developed in collaboration with the works council and the union, Hervis stated. The closures will take place gradually in compliance with the notice periods stipulated in the lease agreements.
According to the company, the Hervis locations in Salzburg (SAM Outlet) and Baden have already closed in 2026. Over the course of 2026, the Q19 stores in Vienna, Bischofshofen, Salzburg Forum, Hallein, Reutte, Kitzbühel, Lienz, Feldkirchen, Deutschlandsberg, Leoben, Liezen, Perg, Steyr, Wels, and Linz (Lentia) will close.
Restructuring in Challenging Times
The new owner of Hervis is Quantum Investment Holding GmbH, based in Vienna. According to the commercial register, German investor and Snipes founder Voth and Schloemer, founder of the Bürocampus Factory Berlin, each hold a 50 percent stake in the GmbH. The restructuring is intended to align Hervis with “future market and customer requirements.”
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