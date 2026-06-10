Baumgartner: Trip to the U.S., rehab at the ÖFB camp

Baumgartner underwent surgery on his right thigh two days after his injury in Turku, Finland. According to his surgeon, the internationally renowned muscle specialist Lasse Lempainen, the Lower Austrian had sustained an injury to the tendon of the rectus femoris muscle (the front thigh muscle) in the upper region. This is a serious injury that will require at least several months of rest. Baumgartner will thus miss not only the start of the season with Leipzig but also the first ÖFB international matches following the World Cup at the end of September in the Nations League.