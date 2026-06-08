Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Pain Instead of Surgery

Devastating Surgical Ordeal for Great-Grandmother from Vienna

Nachrichten
08.06.2026 17:00
Long wait times in the domestic healthcare system are the order of the day.
Long wait times in the domestic healthcare system are the order of the day.(Bild: APA-PictureDesk)
Porträt von Josef Poyer
Von Josef Poyer

The 79-year-old woman from Vienna, who lives on the minimum pension, recounts her complicated ordeal in an interview with the “Krone.” Waiting times for surgeries are exacerbating the domestic healthcare crisis ...

0 Kommentare

It is a story that is by no means an isolated case and at the same time sheds light on a healthcare system that is increasingly reaching its limits. A 79-year-old great-grandmother from Vienna has been waiting for months for a necessary surgery on her lumbar spine. What sounds like a routine procedure has turned into a nerve-wracking ordeal for her—marked by pain, uncertainty, and fear.

In detail: It all begins in September of last year. The attending physician submits the request for surgery, and an appointment is scheduled for this February. Finally, a glimmer of hope for the woman living on minimum pension, finally an end to her suffering. But shortly before the procedure, the next blow strikes—the surgery is canceled. Not through a personal conversation or timely notification, but quietly and without fanfare.

Daily life as a challenge, no money for a private doctor
A brazen detail: In retrospect, the patient is asked why she (!) canceled the surgery (see facsimile of the meeting minutes). The patient in an interview with the “Krone”: “The days are getting harder, the nights longer. Sleep is barely possible anymore; everyday life is becoming a challenge. Just because there’s no surgery for me.” It would go faster in the private sector, but costs of 10,000 to 15,000 euros are unaffordable.

The elderly patient’s account is shocking.
The elderly patient’s account is shocking.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Jeff Mangione/Kurier/picturedesk.com, zVg.)

Part of a larger problem
This case is not an isolated one, but part of a larger problem. In Austria, as reported, patients are having to wait longer and longer for surgeries. The medical community is warning those in charge: “The pressure to cut costs has become unbearable, and not just when it comes to surgeries. Due to a lack of follow-up care, reoperations and complications are on the rise. We finally need political solutions instead of bickering.”

Incidentally, the woman from Vienna has now managed to secure an appointment in June after all; her doctor pulled out all the stops.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
08.06.2026 17:00
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Offenlegung & Pflichtangaben krone.at/Krone TV
Offenlegung & EMFG-Angaben Kronen Zeitung
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf