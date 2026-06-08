Devastating Surgical Ordeal for Great-Grandmother from Vienna

Part of a larger problem

This case is not an isolated one, but part of a larger problem. In Austria, as reported, patients are having to wait longer and longer for surgeries. The medical community is warning those in charge: “The pressure to cut costs has become unbearable, and not just when it comes to surgeries. Due to a lack of follow-up care, reoperations and complications are on the rise. We finally need political solutions instead of bickering.”