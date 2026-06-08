ORF Earthquake! Thurnher Suspends “Salary King” Strobl

A Transparency Advisory Board at ORF has been working intensively for weeks to establish a new compliance system, in the course of which old cases are also being scrutinized. Regarding Strobl—so the word goes—the board has “expressed very critical views.” There is currently speculation at Küniglberg that the Strobl case may also involve activities of his private company—invoices may have been issued while he was on sick leave from ORF. And: Apparently, in the final phase of the compliance investigation, measures are being taken to ensure that Strobl cannot influence any employees who might have information relevant to the investigation.