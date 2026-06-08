“Immediate effect”
ORF Earthquake! Thurnher Suspends “Salary King” Strobl
ORF Director General Ingrid Thurnher has suspended Pius Strobl. This likely means the next top manager will have to step down—for compliance reasons. The broadcaster says it has received “numerous reports” of “possible misconduct.”
Strobl has always been a polarizing figure. The co-founder of the Green Party, who served on the ORF Foundation Board until 2006 and then moved to Küniglberg as a manager, fueled the current debate over public broadcasting as a top earner with a claim to a supplementary pension worth millions.
Most recently, a “Krone” exposé also caused a stir—a construction firm that received contracts worth millions from ORF was also involved in the renovation of Strobl’s private home. Most recently, Strobl’s name also came up in the case surrounding the resignation of Director General Roland Weißmann.
In addition—as the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to the “Krone” only at the end of May—a case report on Strobl had been sent to the Office of the Chief Public Prosecutor. The suspicion: pension commitments had been “concealed” internally and were not made in the ORF’s best interest.
Strobl suspended with immediate effect
“In recent weeks, the ORF Compliance Office has received numerous tips and reports regarding possible misconduct by Pius Strobl,” according to a recent statement from the ORF. Director General Ingrid Thurnher has therefore suspended Strobl from duty effective immediately.
A Transparency Advisory Board at ORF has been working intensively for weeks to establish a new compliance system, in the course of which old cases are also being scrutinized. Regarding Strobl—so the word goes—the board has “expressed very critical views.” There is currently speculation at Küniglberg that the Strobl case may also involve activities of his private company—invoices may have been issued while he was on sick leave from ORF. And: Apparently, in the final phase of the compliance investigation, measures are being taken to ensure that Strobl cannot influence any employees who might have information relevant to the investigation.
“No Prejudgment”
“The measure was taken to ensure an unbiased and uninfluenced conduct of the investigation by the ORF Compliance Office and does not constitute a prejudgment,” the broadcaster emphasizes.
ORF Enterprise Managing Director Already Suspended at Easter
Before Strobl, Oliver Böhm, Managing Director of ORF Enterprise, had already been suspended over Easter. That case also involved alleged compliance violations.
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