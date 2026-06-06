Mikl-Leitner: “The SPÖ doesn’t grasp the gravity of the situation!”

“Social assistance only for the most vulnerable”

Austerity and tax-hiking fantasies alone are not enough; more effort is needed to give farmers, businesses, and their employees a sense of hope for the future again. Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler, Marterbauer, and Co. could definitely save money, however, if the federal government were to implement a uniform social assistance system modeled after Lower Austria’s. “Here, social assistance is only for the most vulnerable, not for the most brazen. This must also apply in the rest of Austria.” While Vienna spent the “unbelievable” sum of 1.1 billion euros on minimum income support last year, Lower Austria spent less than 63 million euros on social assistance.