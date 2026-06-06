A tough election campaign
“It’s annoying!” Commotion over Klopp bombshell at Real
Real Madrid is looking for a new president and a new coach. Challenger Enrique Riquelme is now bringing Jürgen Klopp into the mix. However, Klopp’s advisor responded to the speculation immediately and unequivocally.
Ahead of Sunday’s presidential election at Real Madrid, the candidates’ promises are getting more and more spectacular. Challenger Enrique Riquelme wants to lead the “Royals” back to the top after two league titles for FC Barcelona under Hansi Flick—and is banking on a big name to do it.
The 37-year-old stated in a press release that Real needs a coach who can bring back “performance, unity, and appreciation for good work.” “That coach is Jürgen Klopp.”
Should Riquelme win the election against incumbent Florentino Pérez, he intends to initiate talks with the German coach alongside the designated sporting director, Raúl. The former Schalke star is expected to play a central role in this effort.
In recent weeks, both presidential candidates have repeatedly courted votes with big names. According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Pérez is banking on José Mourinho. A verbal agreement is said to have already been reached with the Portuguese coach, who is currently still under contract with Benfica.
Klopp, on the other hand, has recently emphasized on several occasions that he does not intend to return to the coaching bench in the near future. Since January 2025, the former Liverpool coach has served as Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull.
Klopp’s advisor makes it clear: “It’s annoying!”
While Riquelme’s campaign team claims that previous discussions suggest Klopp might be open to negotiations, his advisor Marc Kosicke responded clearly on “Sky Sport.” “It’s annoying! Jürgen Klopp is happy in his role at Red Bull and has no ambitions to work as a coach at a club.”
So, for now at least, the dream of Klopp at Real Madrid is likely to remain just that—a dream.
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