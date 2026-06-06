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“I did everything I could”

Tears at the team hotel: Karl reacts to his World Cup exit

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06.06.2026 08:09
Lennart Karl is out for the World Cup.
Lennart Karl is out for the World Cup.(Bild: EPA/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI)
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The World Cup dream is over! After his bitter injury setback shortly before the tournament began, Bayern gem Lennart Karl addressed the fans with emotional words. The devastating news also brought tears to the DFB team.

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Shortly before the start of the World Cup, Lennart Karl suffered a major setback. The 18-year-old tore a muscle bundle during the final training session before the last friendly against the U.S. and will thus miss his first World Cup finals. 

The Bayern youngster spoke out via Instagram. “I don’t even know where to start, but it just hurts beyond words to have to miss the biggest tournament,” Karl wrote. “I did everything I could to be fit for the World Cup. Unfortunately, injuries often come at the worst possible time.”

The rising star had earned his spot on the team with strong performances in his first professional season at Bayern, as well as impressive displays following his DFB debut in March. Despite the bitter setback, Karl is looking ahead: “I wish my team every success and will, of course, be supporting them every minute.” He ended his post with the words: “I’ll come back stronger, I promise.”

Leipzig player steps in
Assan Ouédraogo of RB Leipzig will replace Karl in the World Cup squad. The 20-year-old made his national team debut in the 6-0 win over Slovakia in November and scored immediately. In the coming days, he will travel to the DFB headquarters in Winston-Salem.

Tears at the team hotel
Karl’s injury also took a toll on his teammates. DFB President Bernd Neuendorf described emotional scenes at the team hotel. “Julian was there, said a few words; the whole team was there. He managed to say a few words, even though it was difficult for him. He was extremely sad; I think a few tears were shed,” Neuendorf described the farewell at the Waldorf Astoria.

The loss of the offensive player is a noticeable setback just before the World Cup opener on June 14 against Curaçao. “It does dampen the mood a bit, you have to say. He was really on top form in the last few games and brought us a lot of joy,” said Neuendorf.

DFB President Bernd Neuendorf
DFB President Bernd Neuendorf(Bild: EPA/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDORF)

Record-holding national team player Lothar Matthäus also expressed his concern. “You look forward to it, you work toward it—it’s your childhood dream to maybe one day be part of the World Cup. And then, especially when you’ve just skyrocketed to fame like Lennart Karl after eight or nine months as a pro,” Matthäus said at a DFB sponsor event in Chicago. “He has to process that shock mentally, too.”

The 1990 World Cup champion also offered words of encouragement to the Bayern youngster. “But it’s also the risk you take as a player—dealing with injuries—and the fact that this one, of course, came at the worst possible time. That’s bad enough. But yes, I’m sorry. Life goes on,” said Matthäus, recalling his own cruciate ligament tear that had cost him a spot on the 1992 European Championship squad.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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