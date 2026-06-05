FIS Dispute Escalates! Lehmann Resigns as CEO

Briton Victoria Gosling and Liechtensteiner Alexander Ospelt are competing against the British-Swedish entrepreneur. Eliasch faces criticism from athletes and national federations. “As a businessman, Johan Eliasch has always been accustomed to setting the direction in his companies. But that doesn’t work in an association. There, it’s important not to present members with a fait accompli, but to bring them on board and create a spirit of optimism. And he hasn’t succeeded in doing that,” outgoing ÖSV Secretary General Christian Scherer explained on Friday in the “Kurier.”