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President Under Pressure

FIS Dispute Escalates! Lehmann Resigns as CEO

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05.06.2026 11:50
Urs Lehmann
Urs Lehmann(Bild: Christof Birbaumer)
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A bombshell at the International Ski Federation! Less than a year after taking office, Urs Lehmann is stepping down as CEO of the FIS effective immediately. The reason is a serious rift with FIS President Johan Eliasch.

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Just days before the FIS Congress, where the Executive Board is to be elected, Urs Lehmann has stepped down as CEO of the International Ski Federation. According to SDA reports, the Swiss national submitted his resignation. Swiss media reports indicate that the departure is the result of new, unspecified disagreements with FIS President Johan Eliasch. The 64-year-old Eliasch is running for another term on June 11 in Belgrade.

Briton Victoria Gosling and Liechtensteiner Alexander Ospelt are competing against the British-Swedish entrepreneur. Eliasch faces criticism from athletes and national federations. “As a businessman, Johan Eliasch has always been accustomed to setting the direction in his companies. But that doesn’t work in an association. There, it’s important not to present members with a fait accompli, but to bring them on board and create a spirit of optimism. And he hasn’t succeeded in doing that,” outgoing ÖSV Secretary General Christian Scherer explained on Friday in the “Kurier.”

ÖSV supports Ospelt
Eliasch has been at the helm of the FIS since 2021. At that time, he had been put forward by the British. This time, they are backing their managing director, Gosling. According to Scherer, however, the ÖSV supports Ospelt, whom he described as a man of integrity and a “bridge-builder.”

FIS President Johan Eliasch
FIS President Johan Eliasch(Bild: GEPA)

The previous FIS Managing Director, Lehmann, had only taken up the newly created position last September. As reported by the newspaper “Blick,” differing assessments regarding the FIS’s financial situation are said to have led to the recent rift. Lehmann is said to have expressed concerns.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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