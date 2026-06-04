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End of Protected Status?

Karner wants to send Ukrainians back to the front

Nachrichten
04.06.2026 16:06
Soldiers are urgently needed in Ukraine; Interior Minister Karner is losing patience with ...
Soldiers are urgently needed in Ukraine; Interior Minister Karner is losing patience with Ukrainian refugees of military age.(Bild: Sepp Pail, APA/MAX SLOVENCIK)
Porträt von Josef Poyer
Porträt von Christoph Budin
Von Josef Poyer und Christoph Budin

A tough stance in Luxembourg: Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) is causing a stir across Europe with his proposal. Automatic protection status for Ukrainian men is to be scrapped—and that could affect thousands here. 

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Today’s meeting of EU interior ministers is about nothing less than the future of European asylum policy. And Austria is making its position clear with a controversial demand: an end to automatic protection status for Ukrainian men of military age—by March 2027 at the latest.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner leaves no doubt about his stance: Ukraine needs its own citizens—both for defense and for reconstruction. For Austria, this also means urgently needed relief. A statement that is sparking debate across Europe.

Secret Plan for Return Centers: Europe Steps Up
But that’s not all: At the same time, Austria is working with Denmark, the Netherlands, Greece, and Germany on a sensitive project—so-called return centers outside Europe. In the future, rejected asylum seekers are to be housed in these facilities.

Soldiers are urgently needed in Ukraine; Interior Minister Karner is losing patience with ...
Soldiers are urgently needed in Ukraine; Interior Minister Karner is losing patience with Ukrainian refugees of military age.(Bild: Sepp Pail, APA/MAX SLOVENCIK)

The “Group of Implementers” has been pushing the project forward since the beginning of the year. The goal is to finalize specific locations by the end of the year. Which countries are being negotiated with? An ironclad silence has been agreed upon regarding this. One thing is clear: the plans could fundamentally change the European asylum system.

The “Implementation Group”: Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (2nd from left) with his ...
The “Implementation Group”: Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (2nd from left) with his counterparts from Greece, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Germany.(Bild: BMI)

Stricter Rules for Ukrainian Refugees as Well
Austria also intends to take a tougher stance regarding protection for war refugees from Ukraine. The previous automatic approach—“protection for all”—is to be scrapped. Instead, there will be a more rigorous review in the future to determine who is actually eligible.

In the crosshairs: men of military age as well as people from regions not directly affected by the war. For them, it could become significantly more difficult to obtain protection in Austria.

Karner emphasizes that this is not only in Austria’s interest but also benefits Ukraine. Critics, however, warn that this undermines the principle of protection and describe it as a dangerous signal in an already tense situation.

One thing is certain: the debate over migration, repatriation, and responsibility is intensifying dramatically. And Austria is once again playing a key role—with a course of action that will keep Europe occupied for a long time to come.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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