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The rain came too late

Now the fourth stork chick has also died in the nest

Nachrichten
02.06.2026 09:15
A sad sight: the two storks in their nest, where just a week ago four little storks were still ...
A sad sight: the two storks in their nest, where just a week ago four little storks were still at home. But there is hope that they will attempt to breed again.(Bild: Storchenverein Breitenau)
Porträt von Doris Seebacher
Von Doris Seebacher

Sad news in Breitenau in the Neunkirchen district (Lower Austria): Now the fourth and last stork chick has died as well. This means that none of the young have survived this year. However, there is a good chance that the stork parents will attempt to breed again. 

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And yet it had all started so promisingly. Four little storks hatched, and many people followed the development of the feathered family with great interest. But the prolonged drought proved fatal for the young birds. Worms, frogs, and other prey retreated deep into the ground, and the adult storks could no longer find enough food for their offspring.

Just a few days ago, three of the four young storks had presumably starved to death. Hope had ultimately rested on the smallest of the four chicks. But even this one did not survive the struggle for survival.

The activities of the Breitenau storks can be observed continuously via webcam.
The activities of the Breitenau storks can be observed continuously via webcam.(Bild: Doris Seebacher)
It is possible that the stork pair will attempt to breed again.
It is possible that the stork pair will attempt to breed again.(Bild: Storchenverein Breitenau)

Storks might try to have offspring again
Whether the two storks might attempt to breed again remains to be seen. “If they stay at the nest, there may still be hope,” says Haslinger. This is because storks usually leave their nest once there are no more young birds there.

The behavior of the two adult storks is particularly striking. Although there are no longer any chicks in the nest, one of them usually remains there. “That’s unusual,” explains Haslinger. Normally, both birds would be out and about together by now. 

Similar situations have already been observed in Breitenau. However, only the coming weeks will reveal whether there will indeed be another brood.

Is there still hope in the neighboring village of Peisching? Here, an egg was recently ...
Is there still hope in the neighboring village of Peisching? Here, an egg was recently discovered in the nest using a drone.(Bild: Doris Seebacher)

Perhaps there will be offspring in Peisching after all?
There is good news, however, in the neighboring village of Peisching, where people have also been waiting in vain for offspring. The fire department used a drone to determine that there is now an egg in the nest after all.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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