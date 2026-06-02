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Tragic Death in Tyrol

The hunter who died in the accident was a well-known businessman

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02.06.2026 09:08
The 61-year-old was rescued using a rope and then taken to the hospital. However, he succumbed ...
The 61-year-old was rescued using a rope and then taken to the hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries there.(Bild: ZOOM Tirol)
Porträt von Hubert Rauth
Porträt von Peter Freiberger
Von Hubert Rauth und Peter Freiberger

A tragic accident occurred on Saturday in the Ötztal valley in Tyrol! A hunter (61) fell down a steep slope in front of two hunting companions, sustaining such severe injuries that he died shortly afterward at the hospital in Innsbruck. The victim was a co-tenant of the hunting grounds—and a well-known South Tyrolean entrepreneur.

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“It is with great sadness and deep sorrow that we say goodbye to our co-founder Lorenz Kröss, who lost his life in a tragic accident,” begins a post on the Facebook page of the South Tyrolean company “Metall Ritten”—signed “Your Metoller.”

The social media post continues: “It is difficult for us to find the right words. Lorenz was far more than just a boss to us. He was a friend, a companion, and a person who enriched every day with his warmth and zest for life.”

Tragedy following maintenance work 
The 61-year-old entrepreneur and passionate hunter was fatally injured last Saturday in the Ötztal valley in Tyrol. The tragedy occurred shortly after 4 p.m. in the “Oberried” hunting ground within the municipality of Längenfeld—at an altitude of approximately 1,800 meters.

The South Tyrolean was working on maintenance of the local hunting trail together with two hunting companions. The three hunters were setting up a rope safety system in the pathless, steep, and rocky terrain, police reported over the weekend.

Slipped and fell
After the work was completed, the three men began walking back toward their hunting cabin. That’s when it happened! The 61-year-old suddenly slipped and, in full view of his companions, tumbled head over heels for about 30 to 40 meters down the steep terrain!

Died at an Innsbruck hospital
“While one hunting companion called emergency services, the other descended to the 61-year-old and administered first aid,” investigators further described at the time. The hunter had sustained severe injuries in the fall. After receiving initial treatment, he was rescued by a rope from the emergency medical helicopter and subsequently flown to the hospital in Innsbruck, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Active in the Trades Association and Alpine Club
The 61-year-old was not only a co-founder of “Metall Ritten” but, according to South Tyrolean media reports, was also involved in other activities. For instance, he had previously served as an official with the South Tyrolean Provincial Association of Craftsmen and the South Tyrolean Alpine Club.

In the hunting grounds where the accident occurred, the 61-year-old South Tyrolean had been a co-tenant since 2021 along with three locals, the municipality stated in response to a query from “Krone.”

His colleagues at “Metall Ritten” send their final farewells: “Dear Lorenz, thank you for everything. We will never forget you and will carry you in our hearts forever.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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