How Politicians Are Responding to Naschenweng’s “Fear” Remarks

Judith Pühringer (Greens):

“There is no place for violence and hatred in Vienna; it destroys our sense of community and our personal sense of safety. All Viennese should be able to feel safe in their city—in every district, at any time of day, and within their own four walls. Statistically, Vienna is one of the safest major cities in the world, but of course, the personal sense of safety is always what matters most. We are therefore advocating for a package of measures, such as increased police presence, the deployment of specially trained neighborhood police, and more street social work.