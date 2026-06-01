Fear of the City
How Politicians Are Responding to Naschenweng’s “Fear” Remarks
Schlager star Melissa Naschenweng feels “fear in her own country” especially in cities—like Vienna. But what do politicians have to say about this?
“I’m just scared. I don’t feel safe alone at night,” says pop star Melissa Naschenweng, when asked about the cities of Vienna, Linz, and Graz, on the “Krone” podcast “Message, Macht, Medien.”
Many Viennese feel the same way—as we reported. Time to check in with Vienna City Hall: What do politicians have to say about this?
Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ):
“The safety of Vienna’s residents is very important to me, and we’re achieving this together with the Vienna Police. We support the police in their work by taking on tasks from them as a city—from lost and found, registration, and passport services to parking management—so they can mobilize additional resources for fighting crime or for recruiting new staff.
However, we also expect there to be more police officers on the streets in the federal capital of Vienna, and the Ministry of the Interior must ensure this. I am also prepared to bring the police under the jurisdiction of the City of Vienna if the federal government cannot ensure that there are more police officers here to maintain a presence in public spaces.
Because there is much to be done. And we have already done a great deal in Vienna: from video surveillance at Reumannplatz to the safety zone on Gumpendorfer Straße, the alcohol ban at Westbahnhof and Praterstern, and the weapons ban we have implemented there.
And for that reason, I am also calling for a general ban on weapons in the city.”
Deputy Mayor Bettina Emmerling (Neos):
“It is not my place to comment on or even judge Ms. Naschenweng’s feelings and perceptions. Regardless, the fact remains: Vienna is still one of the safest cities in the world, and I myself feel safe in this city every day. But the sense of safety among Viennese residents is a major concern for us. That is precisely why we are focusing on where safety in daily life and community interaction takes root—through the work of Vienna’s youth centers, park supervision, and awareness teams, as well as a clear package of measures against youth crime that starts early and extends to clear consequences.”
FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp:
“When even local TV stars and artists publicly say that they no longer feel safe in Vienna or other cities, it shows very clearly how serious the situation has become. The sense of insecurity has noticeably increased in recent years and cannot simply be ignored, while the red-pink city government continues to turn a blind eye to reality.
In my youth, you could still move around Vienna much more carefree and safely throughout the city. Today, my daughters and I experience a different Vienna. However, there are more and more places where many Viennese no longer feel safe, especially in the evening and at night. The alarming thing is that crime is no longer limited to problem areas like Reumannplatz, Praterstern, Handelskai, or the U6 subway line. These hotspots are spreading more and more into quiet residential areas such as Döbling.
First and foremost, we need a significantly greater police presence on Vienna’s streets as well as an increase in police personnel. We are calling for at least 1,500 additional police officers.”
Judith Pühringer (Greens):
“There is no place for violence and hatred in Vienna; it destroys our sense of community and our personal sense of safety. All Viennese should be able to feel safe in their city—in every district, at any time of day, and within their own four walls. Statistically, Vienna is one of the safest major cities in the world, but of course, the personal sense of safety is always what matters most. We are therefore advocating for a package of measures, such as increased police presence, the deployment of specially trained neighborhood police, and more street social work.
The issue of safety also touches on questions of urban planning and how to design public spaces to be safe. Poorly lit areas are avoided at night, especially by women; here, the city can take countermeasures through appropriate planning and lighting. We also advocate for a general ban on weapons throughout Vienna.”
Markus Figl (ÖVP):
“Women, young people, and the elderly in particular are increasingly reporting that they no longer feel safe at certain hotspots, in parks, or around public transportation. The primary cause of this is the years-long failure of integration by the SPÖ-Neos city government, which has led to an increase in parallel societies, a lack of German language skills, and youth crime in trouble spots.
Instead of honestly addressing the problems, the Red-Pink coalition has been appeasing the situation for far too long. The police are doing an excellent job, but they cannot solve the problems caused by failed integration policies on their own, which is why clear integration rules, alcohol-free zones, or a Vienna City Guard are needed to alleviate the burden.”
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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