Lafer told the *Krone*:
“I need time—but I will beat cancer”
Many fans and friends, including those from his old home region of Styria, are reacting with deep dismay to the superstar’s shocking diagnosis. But Johann Lafer is full of confidence.
It has been a week since Johann Lafer had to undergo chemotherapy again. “I’m doing well,” he assures in an interview with the “Krone.” “But I’ve gone into seclusion for now. I need peace and quiet. So I can focus on the biggest goal of my life: defeating cancer. Getting healthy again.”
The shocking diagnosis, which he had made public over the weekend in the “Bild” newspaper, caused deep consternation, a wave of sympathy, and a great deal of heartfelt encouragement. “That moves me deeply,” says the well-known chef. Many reactions also came from his old home region. “I’m very sorry that I can’t respond to everything.”
Diagnosis During a Fasting Regimen
His changed appearance had not gone unnoticed by his large audience. He has lost about 25 kilograms, and his hair is gone. The celebrity chef received the diagnosis early this year while he was, as usual, on a fasting regimen and undergoing a routine checkup there. Lymph node cancer. The groin, neck, and abdomen were affected. “It was a shock; I was completely taken aback.”
As recently as April, the Styrian was strolling through Graz for the magnificent magazine “Der Feinschmecker,” which had just hit the stands. Only those who knew him really well had noticed that he was already worried about his health.
Most recently, he caused a sensation because the TV star—who has nevertheless always kept his feet on the ground—celebrated culinary heights with Lufthansa: He is treating business-class passengers worldwide to his culinary delights, an absolute highlight and milestone in his career.
But recently, the health of the Styrian native had deteriorated rapidly.
“Please don’t forget...”
To all those who are now deeply concerned about him, Johann Lafer sends this message: “Please don’t forget: I moved from Eastern Styria to Germany in 1977 to pursue a career. With 80 Deutschmarks in my pocket, which I had received from my mother. Back then, I worked day and night to achieve this goal. And now I will do everything I can to achieve this goal as well. The greatest goal of my life, even more important than my career: to defeat cancer. To live. Death is not an option for me.”
There are early signs that he is on the road to recovery. We wish Johann a speedy and full recovery with all our hearts!
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