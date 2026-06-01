“I need time—but I will beat cancer”

“Please don’t forget...”

To all those who are now deeply concerned about him, Johann Lafer sends this message: “Please don’t forget: I moved from Eastern Styria to Germany in 1977 to pursue a career. With 80 Deutschmarks in my pocket, which I had received from my mother. Back then, I worked day and night to achieve this goal. And now I will do everything I can to achieve this goal as well. The greatest goal of my life, even more important than my career: to defeat cancer. To live. Death is not an option for me.”