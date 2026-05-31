New SPÖ push for military service reform

SPÖ as mediator in the three-party coalition

“We have been negotiating intensively and constructively for months. Nevertheless, we are currently at an impasse. This government has proven in the past that it is capable of delivering solutions. With this in mind, we are attempting to find a solution,” SPÖ defense spokesperson Robert Laimer told the “Krone.”

His middle-ground plan, designed to bring both sides together, would strengthen national defense and civil defense while not restricting young people’s life plans.