Islamic leaders want headscarves even for eight-year-olds

Just a few months before the headscarf ban for girls under 14 takes effect here at the start of the new school year, an old declaratory ruling from the Islamic Religious Community in Austria (IGGÖ) is causing a new stir. In the official ruling, which is in the possession of the “Krone” and originates from the records of a court proceeding, the IGGÖ Advisory Council declares itself the “highest authority” in Austria on the question of what constitutes a “recognized Islamic religious practice” in cases of doubt—and consequently details how the headscarf should be handled.