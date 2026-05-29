“Weeks-long break”
Concerns for Lindenberg: Rocker admitted to hospital
Fans are deeply concerned about Udo Lindenberg: The rocker had to be hospitalized shortly after his 80th birthday. As reported by the “Bild” newspaper, he is likely facing a “weeks-long break.”
The German newspaper cites a statement from the Brost Foundation, the organizer of an upcoming event featuring Lindenberg. According to the official statement: “It is with great regret that we must cancel the ‘Udo Lindenberg & Friends’ event scheduled for June 3, 2026, at the Bürgerhalle Gronau.”
“Undergoing hospital treatment”
The reason for the cancellation is cause for concern: Lindenberg cannot attend the event because: “He is currently undergoing hospital treatment and, on the advice of his doctors, will need to take a break in the coming weeks.”
The statement went on to say that the disappointment over the cancellation is great, and that they had been “looking forward to a special evening with him and numerous companions.”
Lindenberg turned 80 in May
The exact circumstances surrounding Udo Lindenberg’s hospitalization are not yet known. However, “Bild” claims to have learned that the rocker is currently still in a Hamburg clinic and must undergo further cardiological tests there.
Udo Lindenberg celebrated his 80th birthday just on May 17. He is one of Germany’s most famous musicians.
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