3 Guns & 5 Million
René Benko Faces Another Trial in Innsbruck
The Public Prosecutor’s Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption intends to file charges for the third time against billionaire bankrupt René Benko. The trial could once again take place in Innsbruck: it is likely to involve a weapons sale and a 5-million-euro guarantee to Hans Peter Haselsteiner.
Throughout his professional career, René Benko was known as a gun enthusiast. He indulged not only in private hunting trips—some funded through the Signa Group, others through a foundation—but also in fine firearms, including a double-barreled rifle from a prestigious Carinthian manufacturer, on which his initials were inlaid in gold. This former gem from the Signa founder’s gun cabinet has long since fallen victim to an auction.
“Inaccurate invoice...”
Ten more firearms from the billionaire bankrupt’s collection were to be sold to a subsidiary of a Benko foundation in the fall of 2023, just weeks before the bankruptcy dominoes began to fall within the Signa Group. So far, so good. However: The Public Prosecutor’s Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA) accuses the 49-year-old Tyrolean of having, on September 23, 2024—roughly six months after his personal bankruptcy as a sole proprietor—“submitted an invoice with incorrect details regarding the alleged, but in fact non-existent, sale of three (…) concealed firearms.” By one of his legal representatives. A trusted associate is said to have assisted him in this.
The WKStA could soon file charges based on these very facts—according to the investigative authority, project reports, the content of which is not being commented on, are currently under review by the Ministry of Justice. Benko and his attorneys deny all allegations; the presumption of innocence applies. Should charges be filed, the defendants would still have the option to appeal. If the charges become final, the trial is likely to take place for the third time in Benko’s hometown of Innsbruck—possibly even before midsummer.
Fraud AllegationThe second aspect of the third indictment against Signa founder Benko could pertain to the allegation of aggravated fraud: Benko is alleged to have lured an additional five million euros out of his father’s friend Hans Peter Haselsteiner on November 6, 2023—at the height of the Signa turmoil—through Haselsteiner’s foundation, and to have personally guaranteed the funds via a notarized declaration. The money was intended to rescue the Signa subsidiary Sportscheck, which nevertheless slid into bankruptcy shortly thereafter.
From the investigators’ perspective, Benko was already insolvent for about ten months by November 2023, when he secured the funds from Haselsteiner’s foundation. Haselsteiner, a longtime close associate of Benko, told investigators that they had “relied on Benko.”
Benko also vehemently denies these allegations. His lawyers emphasize that “the alleged fraud fails simply because there is no damage at all”—Haselsteiner’s foundation had, in fact, paid a claim that had long been due.
At a restaurant in Tyrol
It is certainly interesting that construction tycoon Haselsteiner had already called on his friend Benko in January 2024 on ZiB 2 to take responsibility for the Signa disaster. As recently as July 2024, they met in the outdoor seating area of a tavern in the Tyrolean festival town of Erl—and, despite the billion-euro bankruptcies, enjoyed each other’s company in cozy intimacy. Evidently, not all aspects of this long-standing male friendship have yet been laid out on the table…
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