René Benko Faces Another Trial in Innsbruck

“Inaccurate invoice...”

Ten more firearms from the billionaire bankrupt’s collection were to be sold to a subsidiary of a Benko foundation in the fall of 2023, just weeks before the bankruptcy dominoes began to fall within the Signa Group. So far, so good. However: The Public Prosecutor’s Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA) accuses the 49-year-old Tyrolean of having, on September 23, 2024—roughly six months after his personal bankruptcy as a sole proprietor—“submitted an invoice with incorrect details regarding the alleged, but in fact non-existent, sale of three (…) concealed firearms.” By one of his legal representatives. A trusted associate is said to have assisted him in this.