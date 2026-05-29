“Women must obey”
Attempted Rape: No Jail Time for Afghan Man
A 16-year-old girl broke up with her boyfriend in Vienna after her 17-year-old boyfriend cheated on her. Then began an ordeal for the student in Vienna. The boy ended up in court, where he had an explanation ready for his misogynistic worldview.
The charges against the 17-year-old in the Vienna Regional Court are serious. His first girlfriend broke up with him after a ten-month relationship, following his infidelity.
After that, a nightmare began for the 16-year-old girl—on Thursday, the boy had to answer for attempted rape, coercion, and sexual coercion.
The young Afghan, who fled to Vienna with his family about five years ago, coerced the girl into sending photos of her face roughly every hour. He told her he would kill her if she had contact with other boys. He also forced the student to follow his rules and send nude photos. It culminated in an attempted rape.
Eventually, the girl went to the police accompanied by her teacher and filed a report.
Negative experiences shaped his worldview
The Afghan man, who is unemployed after a short-term apprenticeship, has confessed to all charges. His explanation: “That comes from Afghanistan. From the Taliban,” he says in fluent German. “You are in Austria, not in Afghanistan. There are no Taliban here. Why are you doing this?” asks the prosecutor. “Maybe it’s because of my father. I saw what he did to my mother. He beat her. Even in Austria.”
The juvenile records also provide insight into the defendant’s misogynistic worldview. In them, he stated: “Women have to follow rules, but men don’t.”
Only the fine is mandatory
In cases of rape, the law does not provide for purely suspended sentences. Nevertheless, the young Afghan man will not have to go to prison. He gets off with eight months of suspended imprisonment and a mandatory fine of 720 euros. In addition, he must comply with several requirements, such as sex and men’s counseling as well as probation services. The prosecutor has requested time to consider the verdict, so the ruling is not yet final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.