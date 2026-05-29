Attempted Rape: No Jail Time for Afghan Man

Eventually, the girl went to the police accompanied by her teacher and filed a report.

Negative experiences shaped his worldview

The Afghan man, who is unemployed after a short-term apprenticeship, has confessed to all charges. His explanation: “That comes from Afghanistan. From the Taliban,” he says in fluent German. “You are in Austria, not in Afghanistan. There are no Taliban here. Why are you doing this?” asks the prosecutor. “Maybe it’s because of my father. I saw what he did to my mother. He beat her. Even in Austria.”