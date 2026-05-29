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Real Madrid star not included

Austria’s World Cup opponent Argentina unveils its World Cup squad

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29.05.2026 05:52
Captain Lionel Messi is back on board—though he remains injured.
Captain Lionel Messi is back on board—though he remains injured.(Bild: AFP/LUIS ROBAYO)
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Austria’s World Cup group opponent Argentina has unveiled its squad for its title defense mission. As expected, captain Lionel Messi is once again on the roster, though concerns about the superstar persist. Meanwhile, a top talent from Real Madrid was not named to the squad. 

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Messi is part of head coach Lionel Scaloni’s squad, along with 16 of his World Cup-winning teammates who aim to defend the 2022 title. Among them are Inter striker Lautaro Martinez and the highly sought-after Atletico Madrid player Julian Alvarez. 

Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister is also on the roster, as is Rodrigo De Paul, who will once again take on the role of Messi’s personal “bodyguard” on the field.

Among those who didn’t make the squad is Real Madrid prospect Franco Mastantuono. He was certainly considered for a spot, but in the end, Scaloni decided against selecting him. 

Concerns Over Messi Continue
Meanwhile, the anxiety surrounding superstar Lionel Messi continues. The 38-year-old had to leave the field injured during a match for his club, Inter Miami, last Sunday. After an initial update, the all-clear was given, yet the exceptional player continues to struggle with issues. 

“We all would have liked Messi to have joined the squad fully fit, but that’s not the reality,” Scaloni said regretfully. However, the captain is expected to be fit again by the World Cup opener against Algeria (June 17). The big showdown against Austria takes place on June 22. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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